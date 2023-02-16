FY 2022 Financial Results Announced

SLOUGH, England and RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (LSE: INDV) today announced 2022 Full Year Results. The earnings release, investor presentation, and webcast are available at www.indivior.com .

https://www.indivior.com/en/media/press-releases The earnings press release can be found at

12:00 GMT at https://www.indivior.com/investors The investor presentation will be available at 7:00 am EST/at

There will be a live webcast presentation on February 16, 2023, at 8:00 am EST/13:00 GMT. The details are below.

The webcast event link is: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7wfjw5s4

Participants may access the presentation telephonically with the following link:

Registrants will have an option to be called back immediately prior to the call or be provided with a call-in # with a unique pin code following their registration.

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat substance use disorders (SUD) and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of opioid use disorder treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and cooccurring disorders of SUD. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 900 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in 39 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior .

