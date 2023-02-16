Ivy Rehab for Kids Partners with Sora Therapy of Minnesota

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab for Kids, the nation's largest outpatient pediatric rehabilitation provider, welcomes Sora Therapy to its network of clinical excellence. Based in Minneapolis, Sora Therapy is a best-in-class provider of pediatric physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

"Melissa Lonsky and her team built Sora Therapy to be the leading provider in the Minneapolis pediatric rehab space. Ivy Rehab for Kids is stronger today by partnering with Melissa and Sora," said Troy Bage, CEO of Ivy Rehab for Kids. "Her dedicated team has proven to be successful at accomplishing our primary goal: serving children with high-quality care. As we expand our footprint to provide care in underserved areas, we are pleased to have such high-caliber professionals join us in our combined mission."

In 2004, Melissa Lonsky, M.A., CCC-SLP, a pediatric speech-language pathologist, founded Sora Therapy with the mission to provide exceptional therapy to children with developmental delays and other disorders in a way that maximizes every child's opportunity for success and growth. Lonsky underscores her commitment to high-quality care as a graduate of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association's Leadership in Healthcare program. Additionally, she served as a member of the Minnesota Speech-Language-Hearing Association Executive Council for seven years, including a term as president. Lonsky's extensive training and leadership experience, combined with expert teammates, have contributed to Sora's ongoing success as a front-runner in the pediatric therapy industry.

"We have found an incredible partner in Ivy Rehab as we share parallel missions, visions, and patient care philosophies," said Melissa Lonksy, Founder & CEO of Sora Therapy. "We look forward to the next chapter of Sora Therapy as we grow alongside Ivy Rehab for Kids. Together we'll continue to provide the highest quality of care to more children throughout our communities."

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network is comprised of multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

