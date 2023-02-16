KBR Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results; Issues Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Delivered Strong Q4 and Fiscal 2022 Results

Earnings Momentum Drives Fiscal 2023 Guidance Outlook

Board Approves 12.5% Increase to Regular Dividend

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) today announced its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results and issued its fiscal 2023 financial guidance.

KBR, Inc. (PRNewswire)

"We had an excellent 2022 and finished the year strong. Our incredible people do things that matter every single day, and I wish to thank them for all that they do. Once again they delivered outstanding results across all key metrics. Our safety performance was another highlight achieving Zero Harm 91% of all days throughout 2022," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO.

"We saw organic revenue growth in line with our targets, but the real story was quality of earnings, outstanding operational performance leading to enhanced margins and cash conversion above expectations. We have been carbon neutral since 2019 and continue to make good progress on our 2030 operational net-zero carbon target. We also strengthened unique synergies across our business that enable us to seamlessly deploy our deep domain expertise and differentiated innovations and capabilities in key areas of global importance such as national security, energy security and transition, and space. As a result, we are well positioned in strategic end markets with favorable tailwinds. In 2022, we had annual bookings and options of $8.2 billion and move into 2023 with 70%+ of work already under contract. Sustainable Technology Solutions is significantly ahead of pace, and this is expected to continue into next year and beyond.

Looking ahead, we believe we are primed to continue driving growth and stakeholder value, with ever-growing confidence in our 2025 targets, and we are pleased to announce our fiscal 2023 earnings and cash guidance."

New Business Awards

Backlog and options for the quarter totaled $19.8 billion. Delivered 1.2x trailing-twelve-months book-to-bill1 as of December 31, 2022, including $1.5 billion of awards and options in the quarter, as follows:

Won two contracts totaling over $120 million to support strategic space system acquisitions through advanced analytics, modeling, estimation, research, integrated program management, acquisition technical assistance, architecture trade studies, data science, and data management.

Granted a $157 million task order to support capabilities assessment and enhancements for the U.S. Army's Utility Helicopter 60 Variant fleet.

Received a $69 million task order to deliver critical airborne manned reconnaissance aircraft systems for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane and the Naval Air Systems Command.

Partnered with Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. to help lower emissions and increase production capacity at three plants.

Engaged to provide front-end engineering design of the baseload power hub for an innovative energy storage project off the coast of the Netherlands .

Proprietary Vinyl Acetate Monomer technology, offered in alliance with Showa Denko K.K., selected for a 100,00 ton per annum production facility in India.

In addition, the Court of Federal Claims upheld the Global Household Goods contract award to our joint venture, HomeSafe Alliance, by U.S. Transportation Command with a contract ceiling value of $20 billion and a potential nine-year term, inclusive of all options periods. HomeSafe Alliance is proceeding with work under the contract; however, at this time, only the transition period has been included in backlog.

1 Consistent with our practice, book-to-bill excludes long-term UK PFIs

Summarized Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, Dollars in millions, except share data 2022

2021*

2022

2021* Revenues $ 1,608

$ 2,499

$ 6,564

$ 7,339 Operating income $ 122

$ 129

$ 343

$ 231 Net income attributable to KBR $ 93

$ 70

$ 190

$ 27 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 157

$ 172

$ 668

$ 625 Operating income margin % 8 %

5 %

5 %

3 % Adjusted EBITDA1 margin % 10 %

7 %

10 %

9 % Earnings per share:













Diluted earnings per share $ 0.62

$ 0.46

$ 1.26

$ 0.19 Adjusted earnings per share1 $ 0.69

$ 0.71

$ 2.71

$ 2.43 Cash flows:













Operating cash flows $ 60

$ 2

$ 396

$ 278 Adjusted operating cash flows1 $ 88

$ 32

$ 424

$ 319 Adjusted free cash flows1 $ 56

$ 24

$ 353

$ 289 *As adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2020-06 using the full retrospective method



Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

Revenue of $1.6 billion , up 23% on an ex-OAW 1 year-over-year-basis

Net income attributable to KBR of $93 million ; Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $157 million (10% Adjusted EBITDA 1 margin)

Diluted EPS of $0.62 ; Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.69 , up 60% on an ex-OAW 1 year-over-year basis

Operating cash flows of $60 million ; Adjusted operating cash flows 1 of $88 million

Bookings and options of $1.5 billion during the quarter with 1.2x TTM book-to-bill2

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Revenue of $6.6 billion , up 9% on an ex-OAW 1 year-over-year-basis

Net income attributable to KBR of $190 million ; Adjusted EBITDA 1 $668 million (10% Adjusted EBITDA 1 margin)

Diluted EPS of $1.26 ; Adjusted EPS 1 of $2.71 , up 28% on an ex-OAW 1 year-over-year basis

Operating cash flows of $396 million ; Adjusted operating cash flows 1 of $424 million with 110% Adjusted operating cash flow 1 conversion

Bookings and options of $8.2 billion during the year with 1.2x TTM book-to-bill2

Commentary on Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Revenues for the year were $6.6 billion, down 11% compared to 2021 primarily attributable to the completion of work associated with the Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) program in early 2022. Excluding OAW, revenue increased $495 million, or 9%.

Net income attributable to KBR was $190 million, up $163 million compared to 2021, primarily due to an increase in gross profit and a provision for the loss on the Ichthys project dispute in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $668 million, up 7% compared to 2021, and Adjusted EBITDA1 margin expanded to 10%, up 166 bps over the same period. Diluted earnings per share and Adjusted earnings per share1 increased due to higher operating income, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Operating cash flows were $396 million, up 42% compared to 2021. Adjusted operating cash flows1 were $424 million, up 33% compared to the 2021, resulting in Adjusted operating cash conversion1 of 110%.

1 As used throughout this earnings release, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted earnings per share, Adjusted operating cash flows, Adjusted free cash flows, Revenue excluding OAW and Adjusted EPS excluding OAW are non-GAAP financial measures. See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial information, including reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures. 2 Consistent with our practice, book-to-bill excludes long-term UK PFIs



Liquidity, Capital Structure, and Dividends

Capital returned to shareholders totaled $269 million during the year, consisting of $203 million in share repurchases, inclusive of share repurchases to satisfy requirements of equity compensation plans, and $66 million in regular dividends.

On February 10, 2023, the Board of Directors approved an increase of our quarterly regular dividend from $0.12 per share to $0.135 per share effective for the record date and payment date of the next scheduled distribution on March 15, 2023 and April 14, 2023, respectively. This represents the fourth successive year of dividend increases, representing a 12.5% increase from the previous regular dividend amount.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

The table below summarizes fiscal 2023 guidance and represents our views as of February 16, 2023.



Fiscal 2023 Guidance Revenue $6.9B - $7.1B Adjusted EBITDA1 $715M - $745M Adjusted EPS1 $2.76 - $2.96 Effective tax rate 24% - 25% Operating cash flows $425M - $460M





The company does not provide reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, and acquisition-related expenses without unreasonable effort, which could be material to the company's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results and fiscal 2023 guidance on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations section of KBR's website at investors.kbr.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on KBR's website or by telephone at +1.866.813.9403, passcode: 717125.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 30,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 90 countries and operations in 34 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

KBR, Inc.

Backlog Information

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021 Government Solutions $ 11,543

$ 12,628 Sustainable Technology Solutions 4,012

2,345 Total backlog $ 15,555

$ 14,973 Award options 4,203

4,732 Total backlog and options $ 19,758

$ 19,705



Government Solutions backlog for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $11.5 billion, down $1.1 billion compared to 2021 primarily attributable to negative exchange rate movement in the British pound when compared to the U.S. dollar and delay in contract awards. Sustainable Technology Solutions backlog for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $4.0 billion, up $1.7 billion compared to 2021 primarily due to increased demand for technologies and solutions across its offerings portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding our expectations for our future financial performance, effective tax rate, operating cash flows, contract revenues, our business strategy, and our plans for raising and deploying capital, paying dividends and settling our convertible notes at maturity, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the related impacts on our business as we wind down our business operations in Russia; the potential adverse economic and market conditions, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, including as a result of pandemics such as COVID-19; the recent dislocation of the global energy market; the company's ability to manage its liquidity; the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; the possibility of cyber and malware attacks; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

The company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

KBR, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

20211

2022

20211 Revenues:













Government Solutions $ 1,256

$ 2,199

$ 5,320

$ 6,149 Sustainable Technology Solutions 352

300

1,244

1,190 Total Revenues 1,608

2,499

6,564

7,339 Gross profit 206

238

828

806 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 23

5

(80)

(170) Selling, general and administrative expenses (105)

(110)

(420)

(393) Acquisition and integration related costs —

(5)

(2)

(12) Gain on disposition of assets and investments (3)

1

19

2 Other 1

—

(2)

(2) Operating Income:













Government Solutions 90

137

441

414 Sustainable Technology Solutions 65

41

47

(30) Other (33)

(49)

(145)

(153) Total Operating Income 122

129

343

231 Interest expense (23)

(21)

(87)

(80) Unrealized gain on cost method investment —

4

16

4 Other non-operating income (expense) 9

(7)

12

(9) Income before income taxes 108

105

284

146 Provision for income taxes (13)

(34)

(92)

(111) Net income (loss) 95

71

192

35 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2

1

2

8 Net income (loss) attributable to KBR $ 93

$ 70

$ 190

$ 27 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 157

$ 172

$ 668

$ 625 Diluted EPS3 $ 0.62

$ 0.46

$ 1.26

$ 0.19 Adjusted EPS2, 3 $ 0.69

$ 0.71

$ 2.71

$ 2.43

1 As adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2020-06 using the full retrospective method 2 See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure 3 Diluted EPS is calculated using a share count of 154 million and 156 million for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Diluted EPS is calculated using a share count of 155 million and 141 million for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Adjusted EPS is calculated using a share count of 140 million and 142 million shares outstanding for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Adjusted EPS is calculated using a share count of 141 million and 141 million shares outstanding for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

KBR, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, except share data)



December 31,

December 31,



2022

20211



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 389

$ 370 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $9 and $13, respectively

942

1,411 Contract assets

252

224 Other current assets

164

147 Total current assets

1,747

2,152 Claims and accounts receivable

29

30 Pension Assets

46

1 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $417 and $431 (including net PPE of $22 and $19 owned by a variable interest entity), respectively

182

136 Operating lease right-of-use assets

164

158 Goodwill

2,087

2,060 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $332 and $291, respectively

645

708 Equity in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates

188

576 Deferred income taxes

213

231 Other assets

265

152 Total assets

$ 5,566

$ 6,204 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 637

$ 1,026 Contract liabilities

275

313 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits

325

317 Current maturities of long-term debt

364

16 Operating lease liabilities

48

41 Other current liabilities

172

162 Total current liabilities

1,821

1,875 Pension obligations

11

88 Employee compensation and benefits

105

111 Income tax payable

117

95 Deferred income taxes

92

70 Long-term debt

1,376

1,875 Operating lease liabilities

193

188 Other liabilities

219

219 Total liabilities

3,934

4,521 Commitments and Contingencies







KBR shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value 300,000,000 shares authorized, 180,807,960 and 179,983,586 shares issued, and 136,505,145 and 139,786,136 shares outstanding, respectively

—

— Paid-in capital in excess of par

2,235

2,206 Retained earnings

1,410

1,287 Treasury stock, 44,302,815 shares and 40,197,450 shares, at cost, respectively

(1,143)

(943) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(882)

(881) Total KBR shareholders' equity

1,620

1,669 Noncontrolling interests

12

14 Total shareholders' equity

1,632

1,683 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,566

$ 6,204 1 As adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2020-06 using the full retrospective method

KBR, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions)

Year Ended December 31,

2022

20211 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 192

$ 35 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 137

146 Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates 80

170 Deferred income tax 37

47 Gain on disposition of assets (19)

(2) Asset impairments —

2 Unrealized gain on cost method investment (16)

(4) Other 33

48 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 455

(476) Contract assets (30)

(48) Claims receivable 1

— Accounts payable (376)

447 Contract liabilities (25)

(17) Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 16

38 Payments on operating lease obligation (63)

(59) Payments from unconsolidated affiliates, net 14

17 Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 66

47 Pension funding (74)

(46) Restructuring reserve (13)

(26) Other assets and liabilities (19)

(41) Total cash flows provided by operating activities 396

278 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment $ (71)

$ (30) Net proceeds from sale of assets or investments 47

44 Return of (investments in) equity method joint ventures, net 198

(29) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (73)

(399) Investment in other investment (61)

(7) Acquisition of technology license —

(7) Other (3)

— Total cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities 37

(428) Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on short-term and long term debt —

164 Borrowings on revolving credit facility 58

126 Payments on short-term and long-term debt (16)

(15) Payments on revolving credit facility (158)

(16) Debt issuance costs (6)

(3) Payments of dividends to shareholders (66)

(61) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 5

12 Payments to reacquire common stock (203)

(82) Investments from noncontrolling interest 3

— Distributions to noncontrolling interests (4)

(23) Other (12)

(15) Total cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (399)

87 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (15)

(3) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 19

(66) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 370

436 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 389

$ 370 Supplemental disclosure of cash flows information:





Cash paid for interest $ 66

$ 63 Cash paid for income taxes (net of refunds) $ 47

$ 49 Noncash investing activities





Leasehold improvements paid by landlord $ 6

$ — Accrued but unpaid purchases of property, plant and equipment $ 5

$ — Noncash financing activities





Dividends declared $ 16

$ 15

1 As adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2020-06 using the full retrospective method



Non-GAAP Financial Information

The following information provides reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in the press release to which this reconciliation is attached to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company has provided the non-GAAP financial information presented in the press release as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in the press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in the press release. The non-GAAP financial measures in the press release may differ from similar measures used by other companies.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We evaluate performance based on EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) attributable to KBR, plus interest expense, net; provision for income taxes; other non-operating income (expense); and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain amounts included in EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are considered non-GAAP financial measures under SEC rules because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude certain amounts included in the calculation of net income (loss) attributable to KBR in accordance with GAAP for such periods. Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA afford investors a view of what management considers KBR's core performance for each of the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and also affords investors the ability to make a more informed assessment of such core performance for the comparable periods.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, Dollars in millions 2022

20211

2022

20211















Net income attributable to KBR $ 93

$ 70

$ 190

$ 27 Adjustments













• Interest expense, net 23

21

87

80 • Provision for income taxes 13

34

92

111 • Other non-operating (income) expense (9)

7

(12)

9 • Depreciation and amortization 38

32

137

146 Consolidated EBITDA $ 158

$ 164

$ 494

$ 373 Adjustments













• Acquisition, integration and restructuring 2

5

7

15 • Non-cash loss on legal entity rationalization —

3

—

7 • Ichthys commercial resolution (4)

—

143

218 • Legacy legal fees 4

4

15

16 • Appreciation in fair value of investments —

(4)

(16)

(4) • Provisions related to exit from Russian commercial projects (3)

—

25

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 157

$ 172

$ 668

$ 625 --------- 1 As adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2020-06 using the full retrospective method



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, Dollars in millions 2022

20211

2022

20211















Operating income $ 122

$ 129

$ 343

$ 231 Adjustments













• Non-controlling interest (2)

(1)

(2)

(8) • Unrealized gain on cost method investment —

4

16

4 • Depreciation and amortization 38

32

137

146 Consolidated EBITDA $ 158

$ 164

$ 494

$ 373 Adjustments













• Acquisition, integration and restructuring 2

5

7

15 • Non-cash loss on legal entity rationalization —

3

—

7 • Ichthys commercial resolution (4)

—

143

218 • Legacy legal fees 4

4

15

16 • Appreciation in fair value of investments —

(4)

(16)

(4) • Provisions related to exit from Russian commercial projects (3)

—

25

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 157

$ 172

$ 668

$ 625



Adjusted EPS

Adjusted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) for each of the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under SEC rules because Adjusted EPS excludes certain amounts included in the Diluted EPS calculated in accordance with GAAP for such periods. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is Diluted EPS for the same periods. Management believes that Adjusted EPS affords investors a view of what management considers KBR's core earnings performance for each of the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and also affords investors the ability to make a more informed assessment of such core earnings performance for the comparable periods.

We have calculated Adjusted EPS for each of the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 by adjusting Diluted EPS for the items included in the table below.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

20211

2022

20211















Diluted EPS2 $ 0.62

$ 0.46

$ 1.26

$ 0.19 Adjustments













• Amortization related to acquisitions 0.04

0.05

0.19

0.28 • Ichthys interest and commercial dispute costs (0.03)

0.03

1.02

1.64 • Acquisition, integration and restructuring 0.01

0.03

0.04

0.08 • Impact of new convert accounting and bond hedge 0.05

0.04

0.07

— • Legacy legal fees 0.02

0.02

0.08

0.08 • Provisions related to exit from Russian commercial projects (0.02)

—

0.14

— • Appreciation of fair value of investments —

(0.02)

(0.09)

(0.02) • Non-cash loss on legal entity rationalization —

0.02

—

0.04 • Non-cash impact of UK statutory tax rate increase —

0.08

—

0.14 Adjusted EPS2 $ 0.69

$ 0.71

$ 2.71

$ 2.43 --------- 1 As adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2020-06 using the full retrospective method 2 Diluted EPS is calculated using a share count of 154 million and 156 million for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Diluted EPS is calculated using a share count of 155 million and 141 million for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Adjusted EPS is calculated using a share count of 140 million and 142 million shares outstanding for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Adjusted EPS is calculated using a share count of 141 million and 141 million shares outstanding for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021, respectively.



We have calculated the 2023 guidance for Adjusted EPS by adjusting Diluted EPS for the items included in the table below.



Fiscal 2023 Guidance Diluted EPS2 guidance $2.32

$2.52 Adjustments

• Amortization related to acquisitions 0.17 • Ichthys interest and commercial dispute costs 0.01 • Legacy legal fees 0.06 • Impact of new convert accounting and bond hedge1 0.20 Adjusted EPS2 guidance $2.76

$2.96 --------- 1 Conversion option will be calculated and adjusted quarterly based on KBR trading price. 2 Diluted and Adjusted Fiscal 2023 EPS guidance is calculated using a share count of approximately 152 million and 138 million, respectively.



Adjusted Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities and Adjusted Free Cash Flows

Adjusted operating cash flows and Adjusted free cash flows are considered non-GAAP financial measures under SEC rules. Adjusted operating cash flows exclude certain amounts included in the cash flows provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted free cash flows exclude capital expenditures from Adjusted operating cash flows. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is cash flows provided by operating activities. Management believes that Adjusted operating cash flows and Adjusted free cash flows afford investors a view of what management considers KBR's core operating cash flow performance and also afford investors the ability to make a more informed assessment of such core operating cash generation performance.

We have calculated Adjusted operating cash flows and Adjusted free cash flows for each of the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 by adjusting operating cash flow provided by operating activities for items included in the table below.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, Dollars in millions 2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 60

$ 2

$ 396

$ 278 Add back: Major project advance work-off —

—

—

11 Remove: CARES Act temporary tax repayment (relief) 28

30

28

30 Adjusted operating cash flows $ 88

$ 32

$ 424

$ 319 Less: Capital expenditures (32)

(8)

(71)

(30) Adjusted free cash flows $ 56

$ 24

$ 353

$ 289















Adjusted operating cash flow per share1 $ 0.63

$ 0.23

$ 2.99

$ 2.26 Adjusted free cash flow per share1 $ 0.40

$ 0.17

$ 2.49

$ 2.05 Adjusted earnings per share1 $ 0.69

$ 0.71

$ 2.71

$ 2.43 Adjusted operating cash conversion 91 %

32 %

110 %

93 % Adjusted free cash conversion 58 %

24 %

92 %

84 % --------- 1 Adjusted operating cash flow, Adjusted free cash flow per share, and Adjusted EPS are calculated using a share count of 140 million and 142 million shares outstanding for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and using a share count of 141 million and 141 million shares outstanding for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

Revenue and Adjusted EPS excluding OAW

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, Dollars in millions 2022

2021

Growth

2022

2021

Growth























Revenue (as reported) $ 1,608

$ 2,499





$ 6,564

$ 7,339



Revenue attributable to OAW 4

1,197





313

1,583



Revenue ex OAW $ 1,604

$ 1,302

23 %

$ 6,251

$ 5,756

9 %



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Growth

2022

2021

Growth























Adjusted EPS1 (as reported) $ 0.69

$ 0.71





$ 2.71

$ 2.43



Adjusted EPS1 attributable to

OAW —

0.28





0.03

0.34



Adjusted EPS1 ex OAW $ 0.69

$ 0.43

60 %

$ 2.68

$ 2.09

28 %

--------- 1 Adjusted EPS is calculated using a share count of 140 million and 142 million shares outstanding for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and using a share count of 141 million and 141 million shares outstanding for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KBR, Inc.