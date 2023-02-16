LO3 Capital Launches Private Debt Fund with Over $220 Million of Deployable Capital

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LO3 Capital, a minority-owned private investment firm committed to providing lower-market companies with transformative capital, announced that it successfully launched its Small Business Investment Company (SBIC), LO3 Capital SBIC, LP.

The firm, which has offices in Nashville, New York and Dallas, provides flexible capital to US businesses in the lower middle-market.

"We're excited to begin partnering with small business owners and management teams," said Glenn Harrison, Managing Partner. "Our relationships with management teams and business owners are integral to our investment process. We invest in management's long-term vision for a company, so that we can respond quickly to a Company's needs, while also remaining patient through economic cycles."

The firm's partners, Glenn Harrison, Harbert Mulherin, and Wesley Roberts, have over 75 years of combined investment experience.

"Our partners' track record encompasses over 100 platform companies and multiple economic cycles, which resonated with our investors," commented Harbert Mulherin, Managing Partner. "We're thrilled with the initial response we've received from investors and look forward to delivering strong returns for all of our stakeholders."

To support the launch of the SBIC fund, LO3 Capital is pleased to announce the addition of Zak DeOssie as the Director of Business Development and Bill Johnston as Principal. Zak DeOssie brings experience from Goldman Sachs wealth management and from his 13-year career with the New York Giants, where he was elected team captain for nine consecutive seasons and won two Super Bowls. Bill Johnston joins LO3 Capital with a decade of experience in credit underwriting, structuring, and syndications.

About LO3 Capital

LO3 Capital is a minority owned dynamic private investment firm committed to helping lower middle-market companies grow. The firm has offices in Nashville, New York and Dallas and targets business with over $3 million of EBITDA across a variety of industries. LO3 Capital partners with management teams, business owners, and private equity firms to finance organic growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations, and ownership transitions. LO3 Capital was previously a division of Live Oak Growth Capital and continues to manage the Live Oak Growth Capital funds. For more information, please visit lo3capital.com.

