STAGWELL'S (STGW) CONCENTRICLIFE LAUNCHES TO ADDRESS THE RISING DEMANDS IN HEALTH MARKETING

Concentric Health Experience and Scout bring 20+ years of marketing experience to the next evolution of the health agency model.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Health Experience and Scout announced today that the two agencies are coming together to form ConcentricLife, a unique "common-center" agency model built to help brands answer rising consumer demands in rare disease, health and wellness.

"The human health experience has arrived, and it is our ambition to help our clients deliver it. The speed of customer's expectations has outpaced the current agency models that marketers rely on – there's a mismatch," said Ken Begasse, founder of Concentric Health Experience and CEO of ConcentricLife. "The ConcentricLife model puts distinct customer expertise needed by marketers at the very center of life and our agency services."

To fulfill that vision, ConcentricLife is powered by deep insights from the Human Connection Score™, a proprietary tool that helps marketers identify and target the underlying human behaviors that fuel the modern health experience.

Marketing Centers of Excellence will act as connective tissue infusing shared learnings across the organization. These include the central practice of Experience Design (composed of innovation, engagement and ideation) along with specialized capabilities in social, medical communications, commercial strategy, and content production.

"To create relevant brands, the modern marketer must be a customer experience expert, able to connect insight to real solutions that strengthen brand affinity. ConcentricLife is a model uniquely designed to deliver that across the complete human health and wellness journey," said Michael Sanzen, Founder, Creative of ConcentricLife.

ConcentricLife will be led by principals Ken Begasse Jr., Founder, Chief Executive Officer; Michael Sanzen, Founder; Jennifer Brekke, President; and Raffi Siyahian, Commercial Strategy.

The new agency represents the realized vision of interagency collaboration between leaders at Concentric Health Experience, a 9x Agency of the Year; Scout, the longest-running rare disease agency; and Scout Consumer, a creative-driven shop focused on insurgent brands in food and wellness, to build a new agency model fueled by the depth of 20+ years of specialist health experience and the breadth of sophisticated marketing capabilities across these powerhouse agencies.

"Scout and Concentric have increasingly joined forces to pull expert talent across our organizations for our clients. Through this collaboration, we saw how deep subject matter expertise could inject fresh thinking into our clients' work in the health and wellness space," said Jennifer Brekke, founder of Scout and President of ConcentricLife. "And, from what we see in our competitive set, there's a distinct gap for an agency that marries these kinds of specialist practices and flexible talent to build teams that place the consumer's holistic health experience as the central point of every brief."

ConcentricLife comprises over 270 employees across the globe, including New York, San Diego, Chicago, Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, London, and Copenhagen; and is part of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing. For more information, please visit www.concentric.life .

ConcentricLife is an agency built to answer the rising customer demand on the health marketer. ConcentricLife spans three distinct specialist practices that bring over 20 years of deep subject matter expertise in rare disease, healthcare, and wellness, with sophisticated marketing capabilities spanning the organization. We put Health at the Center through our proprietary Human Connection Score™ designed to build optimal brand experiences at any stage of the health journey.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.

