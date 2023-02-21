Consumer Edge Announces Appointment of Mitch Barns to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Edge, a data insights and analytics company focused on the global consumer, announced the appointment of Mitch Barns to the Board of Directors.

Mitch Barns (PRNewswire)

"I am excited to join the Consumer Edge Board," said Mitch Barns. "I look forward to working with the management team as they drive rapid growth for their business by creating value for their clients with their competitively differentiated capabilities and continuous innovation."

Mr. Barns was previously the CEO of Nielsen, which at the time was an S&P 500 company with over 45,000 employees operating in 106 countries and over $6 billion in revenues. Currently, Mitch serves on the Boards of Kynetec and Qualisights. He previously served on the Boards of Monsanto, The Stable, Zappi, and Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose. Prior to his 21-year career at Nielsen, Mr. Barns spent 12 years with Procter & Gamble in a variety of brand management and marketing research roles.

"Mitch's experience in leading, scaling and advising global data and analytics companies is highly relevant and aligned with our vision, making him an ideal addition to Consumer Edge's Board of Directors" said Bill Pecoriello, Founder and CEO of Consumer Edge.

The appointment of Mr. Barns to the Consumer Edge Board follows an equity financing announced last month of over $60 million from funds managed by CoVenture, an asset management firm investing across the capital stack of tech-enabled companies.

"I'd like to extend a very warm welcome to Mitch and look forward to working together across the many growth initiatives we are actively pursuing with the Consumer Edge team" said Dan Bailey, Managing Director at CoVenture and Consumer Edge Board Member.

About Consumer Edge

Founded in 2009 by CEO Bill Pecoriello, Consumer Edge is a data insights company delivering unparalleled views into global consumer spending behavior coupled with deep industry knowledge and analytical expertise. Our solutions provide key stakeholders across the investment and corporate landscapes with best-in-class tools to enable enhanced strategic decision making. Our product suite of data feeds, templates, and visualization platforms delivers unrivaled consumer spending intelligence by fusing numerous privacy-compliant data types across geographies. This unique set of capabilities allows for actionable insights driven by our near real-time market intelligence and benchmarking capabilities at the merchant, brand, and item levels.

About CoVenture

CoVenture is a multi-disciplinary alternative asset management firm focused on providing financing solutions across the entire capital stack. We support companies at various stages in their respective lifecycles, with the ability to provide the first round of institutional capital to early-stage companies as well as back more established businesses with tailored solutions. CoVenture and its affiliates manage over $2 billion in investor commitments across multiple credit and equity strategies. For more information visit https://coventure.vc/ .

CONTACT:

Monica Garrido

Vice President Head of Marketing

mgarrido@consumer-edge.com

Consumer Edge logo (PRNewsfoto/Consumer Edge) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Consumer Edge