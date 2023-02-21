Orion Township Prepares for Upcoming Development Projects by partnering with SAFEbuilt

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last summer, General Motors began a $4B expansion on their Orion Township assembly plant to convert the plant to produce full-size Electric Vehicles (EV) pickups like the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the electric GMC Sierra in addition to other EV models currently produced on-site. With several other large projects also in the works, Township Building Official David Goodloe wanted to ensure his department was ready to handle the increased volume. After issuing an RFP, SAFEbuilt was selected to provide Supplemental Building Department Services.

SAFEbuilt partners with municipalities to provide comprehensive Community Development Services on a full time, supplemental or project basis. (PRNewswire)

"Our partnership enables us to expand our team as needed with qualified professionals to keep projects moving"

"We have some exciting projects in the works," says Goodloe, "Our partnership with SAFEbuilt enables us to expand our team as needed with qualified, experienced professionals to keep everything moving forward." SAFEbuilt will begin providing services this month including plumbing and electrical inspections three days a week and plan reviews and mechanical inspections five days a week. Permit technician services will also be available on an as needed basis.

Serving as an extension of municipal staff, the SAFEbuilt team will work within the existing electronic permitting system to track permits and inspections. "Our goal is to seamlessly integrate with the existing building department staff," explains SAFEbuilt State Operations Manager Paul Featherston, "We are there to support them in their mission to provide quality and timely services while enforcing the Michigan Building Code."

"We're excited to welcome Orion Township to the SAFEbuilt family of communities served across the country," said Joe DeRosa, SAFEbuilt's President and Chief Revenue Officer. "Our mission is to support our community partners in achieving their goals, from managing day-to-day operational needs, catching up on backlogs, or assisting with high profile projects that create or enhance local jobs."

About SAFEbuilt

SAFEbuilt is a community development services company offering multi-disciplinary building and professional expertise in 30 states. The company employs approximately 1,800 employees serving more than 1,900 customers nationwide including local and state governments and private developers. SAFEbuilt offers the broadest array of community development services anchored by a sophisticated technology stack that is built to fit each customer's needs including stabilizing budgets, maximizing building department efficiencies, improving the customer experience, and accelerating both the speed to revenue for both municipalities and developers. To learn more, visit SAFEbuilt.com.

SAFEbuilt logo (PRNewsfoto/SAFEbuilt) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SAFEbuilt