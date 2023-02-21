Powerbridge Technologies Launches Web 3.0 Cryptocurrency ETF Platform

ZHUHAI, China, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) ("Powerbridge" or the "Company"), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its decentralized cryptocurrency ETF platform ("Powerbridge ETF Platform" or the "Platform") based on the cutting-edge Web 3.0 technology.

Powerbridge ETF Platform provides a decentralized and transparent network based on Web 3.0 technology. The Platform utilizes big data analysis to select cryptocurrency index funds, reducing human bias and empowering users to manage their own assets and data without the need for third-party intermediaries. The Platform generates index fund products based on trading strategies and preferences of majority traders across a variety of cryptocurrencies. This allows users to take advantage of market trends and opportunities with a secure and convenient way to trade and manage crypto assets.

Stewart Lor, CEO of Powerbridge Technologies commented: "We are excited with the launch of Powerbridge ETF Platform for cryptocurrencies. I believe our platform offers users a better way to trade and manage their crypto assets. We are continuing working with a network of partners to bring our Platform to market. I expect our Platform will contribute to our overall growth."

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) is a leading provider of multi-industry technology solutions. The Company offers software and platform applications, IoT platform services and intelligent devices, supply chain platforms and interactive media services, metaverse and digital services, and cryptomining platform services and cryptocurrency asset operations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may", "will", "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements; specifically, the Company's statements regarding listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the IPO are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.



