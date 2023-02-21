TaxConnex™ Continues to Break Records and is Set for a Successful 2023

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxConnex™, a technology-enabled sales tax outsourcing service provider, announced today that they broke their annual new business revenue goal in 2022. With a 40% increase in new sales as compared to the prior year, TaxConnex continues to see a need for a hands-on approach to managing sales tax.

(PRNewsfoto/TaxConnex) (PRNewswire)

"Many businesses continue to try and manage sales tax in-house, but this past year showed that the economic un-certainty along with a lot of turnover and layoffs has left compliance in the hands of those that don't have the bandwidth or expertise," explained Brian Greer, CRO of TaxConnex. "I'm proud of our team's ability to continue to provide white-glove service and remove the burden of sales tax for our clients as we experience growth. "

Along with record breaking new business, TaxConnex continued to support their existing clients by remitting over $1.7 Billion in sales tax and filing nearly 180,000 returns annually.

"It's exciting to increase new sales and also continue to provide our clients with extraordinary service," explained Robert Dumas, founder and Managing Partner at TaxConnex. "We couldn't serve our clients in such a manner without our proprietary platform, Connexion®. We will continue investments in our technology throughout 2023 to best meet the needs of businesses struggling to manage sales tax on their own."

To learn more about TaxConnex's sales tax compliance service offerings and world class customer service, visit www.TaxConnex.com or call 877.893.5304

TaxConnex™ is a technology-enabled sales and use tax service provider, focused on delivering an outsourced sales tax department to businesses and corporations that have a multi-state sales tax responsibility and lack the sales tax knowledge and capability to manage it on their own. TaxConnex helps eliminate the sales tax burden – no matter how many states you're in or how often regulations change. Learn more at: www.taxconnex.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TaxConnex