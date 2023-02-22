Struckhoff Tapped to Lead PGAV Planners

PGAV announcement signals new energy, new focus at company's growing urban planning division

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PGAV announces Andy Struckhoff as the new President of PGAV Planners, LLC, the firm's fast-growing urban planning practice subsidiary. Struckhoff, elevated from his role as Vice President, has led the group to achieve deeper regional partnerships; working with the City of St. Louis to develop the Economic Justice Action Plan, with the 24:1 Municipal Collaborative on a joint land use plan and economic development strategy, many other communities throughout the region to develop solutions to planning challenges, and with Cortex to help them grow into their next phase of evolution.

Andy Struckhoff, President, PGAV, AICP, DFCP: Urban planning, community development, inclusive growth, land use, economic development strategy and bond financing (PRNewswire)

"Helping communities tell their story; helping residents see their neighborhoods in ways that, perhaps, they haven't before, is what energizes me," said Struckhoff. "I am honored to lead this talented team and I look forward to helping PGAV grow across the country. There are so many communities across the nation tasked with addressing growth in an equitable way, and that is where our team excels."

For more than a decade Struckhoff has helped PGAV clients remake their shared spaces. In addition to award-winning public planning, the team also supports communities with the complex financing that comes with development and land use decisions. To date, PGAV planning has assisted hundreds of communities in the U.S. and helped clients to develop more than $3 billion in real estate. PGAV leaders are thrilled for Andy to step into this new role.

"There is no better person to lead this team," said Mike Konzen, CEO and Chair, PGAV. "Andy has a great insight and talent for listening and learning from each community. He partners with them to reach their goals. That includes innovative planning and design ideas that break through long-standing challenges."

The announcement comes at a time when many local leaders are searching for new thinking around transformation of their public spaces. Economic developers have seen the result first hand.

"PGAV has grown into one of the leading planning firms across the globe," said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. "We have seen how Andy's vision is helping transform our urban core here in St. Louis, so we couldn't be more excited for him to lead this national team. There's no doubt that bringing people together with an eye towards inclusive economic growth has never been more important, not just here in St. Louis, but around the country.

Struckhoff is known nationally as a leader in economic development. He has served as secretary/treasurer of the Economic Development Division of the American Planning Association and is known throughout the industry as someone who can understand complex data and provide insight for his clients.

For O'Fallon, Missouri's comprehensive plan, PGAV developed a way to host a public workshop in a virtual environment, so that, during the pandemic, residents could get the full workshop experience from their computer at home. This innovation was recognized by the Missouri Chapter of the American Planning Association as an Outstanding Public Outreach Program. PGAV led the Land Use and Economic Development Strategy for the 24:1 Municipal Collaborative in St. Louis County. This planning effort was recognized by East-West Gateway Council of Governments for an Outstanding Local Government Achievement Award. PGAV's zoning ordinance for the West Florissant Avenue corridor through Ferguson, Dellwood, and Jennings was also recognized by East-West Gateway for an Outstanding Local Government Achievement Award.

Operating from locations in Saint Louis, Kansas City, and Orlando, PGAV has three unique and complementary divisions, including: Planners, Destinations, and Architects. This latest move signals a renewed focus on how collaborative planning and urban design can help communities grow.

PGAV Planners

PGAV Planners mission is to create places that elevate and bring people together. The firm provides services in planning, design, and market analysis across the U.S. The company focuses on community planning, urban design, and economic development, with an emphasis on finance and sustainability. PGAV's twelve planners assist their clients in their development projects with a well-rounded view and plan. Some of these projects include analyses of local places such as Ballpark Village, Jerseyville, Illinois, and Downtown Kirkwood, as well as, locations outside the region such as Columbus, Ohio and Boise, Idaho.

Contact: Kathryn Jamboretz

314-484-9333

PGAV Planners: PGAV Planners provides services in planning, design, and market analysis across the U.S. Thecompany focuses on community planning, urban design, and economic development, with an emphasis on finance and sustainability. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PGAV