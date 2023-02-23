Remark Holdings, Inc. Smart Safety Platform ("SSP") provides AI-powered video analytics to help the city of Edinburgh, Scotland, manage the New Year's Eve crowd traffic during the Hogmanay Festivities

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI")-powered computer vision solutions, today announced its successful trial with the city of Edinburgh, Scotland, in utilizing its AI-powered Smart Safety Platform ("SSP") to manage occupancy and traffic during the Hogmanay Festivities.

For over 30 years, Edinburgh's Hogmanay Concert has welcomed some of the world's biggest acts to perform at the world-famous Street Party on New Year's Eve. With over 30,000 annual visitors over 48 hours, it is considered one of the world's most renowned New Year's Eve events featuring spectacular live music concerts, unforgettable fireworks, street party extravaganzas, and family fuelled activities, including Princes Street, various city venues, and museums.

In November 2022, the City of Edinburgh began its active search for an AI-powered partner to help provide better crowd management while they geared up for its yearly event and decided that it is time to monitor the main busy areas with a live occupancy monitoring solution.

Following conversations with the event organizers and in partnership with their hardware provider, Remark reviewed the Hogmanay street plans and recommended five mobile camera sentry stations to be deployed with its AI-driven video analytics.

Remark integrated its video analytics solution SSP onto five mobile camera sentry stations, covering the five main areas of the festival, including entrances and exits, using virtual boundaries. Video data was collected in real-time and shared with Edinburgh's public safety team via web browser and mobile application.

Callum Howie, Public Safety Officer at the City of Edinburgh Council, comments, "Using real-time data-driven solutions such as Remark's Smart Safety Platform is a valuable asset in managing crowd flow, providing a safe and enjoyable festival for everyone visiting the Hogmanay celebrations."

Dr. Robert Xiaoyun Yang, Director of R&D at Remark, comments, "We are pleased that our Smart Safety Platform fully supported the City of Edinburgh's security teams during the 2022 Hogmanay New Year's Eve celebrations, with virtual boundaries, pedestrian counting for flow, and occupancy monitoring. It shows how well our platform adapts and scales to most situations and is proving successful with end-users, system integrators, and partners. For Edinburgh City Council, our engineers installed SSP onto the cameras provided by the organizers, which served up a cloud-based web dashboard allowing their event teams to monitor the occupancy of the main site with actionable intelligence in real time. As a result, the city council team can now use real data for event planning and take fast action to remobilize the resources to respond to future situations with the help of SSP's real-time data and intelligence monitoring."

The City of Edinburgh used Remark's Smart Safety Platform for:

Crowd traffic flow control, such as monitoring and limiting the number of people within certain zones

Venue occupancy and density monitoring

Entrance/Exit monitoring, aggregating net flow, and estimated occupancy

Creating virtual boundaries

Dashboard of actionable intelligence

Historical data to be used for the planning of the 2024 festival backed by reliable data support

Data-driven decision-making to plan for real-time action, e.g., opening/closing more entrances/exits, mobilizing spare resources, when the real-time flow is more significant than the original plan

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI-solutions that help organizations monitor, understand and act on threats in real time. Remark consists of an international team of sector experienced professionals that have created award winning video analytics. The company's GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant solutions focus on sectors including retail, federal agencies, public safety, hospitality and transportation. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit the company's website: www.remarkholdings.com.

