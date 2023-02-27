Lex Machina to Collaborate with Courtroom Insight

Lex Machina and Courtroom Insight are collaborating to provide integrated Legal Analytics by enabling legal professionals to incorporate Lex Machina's API data seamlessly into their existing workflow.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Machina, a LexisNexis company, announced today that it is embarking on a collaboration with Courtroom Insight to allow mutual customers to access Lex Machina's API data directly from the Courtroom Insight platform. This enables these customers to integrate Lex Machina's API data seamlessly into their existing workflows.

LexisNexis logo (PRNewswire)

In pursuit of its mission to bring Legal Analytics to all areas of the law, Lex Machina is excited and proud of this new collaboration with Courtroom Insight as furtherance of this goal.

"Lex Machina is the original and still the best when it comes to litigation analytics," said Justin Brownstone, Product Manager at Lex Machina and lead on the development of Lex Machina's API. "Many clients report that Courtroom Insight is their partner of choice for leveraging APIs and their firm's own internal data. This integration was the natural next step in the evolution of integrated litigation analytics. Not only does it save law firms time and resources by removing the need to conduct their own development work, but it also facilitates, enhances, and streamlines their existing work processes in a way that is easy and effortless."

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,500 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About Lex Machina

Lex Machina fundamentally changes how companies and law firms compete in the business and practice of law. The company provides strategic insights on judges, lawyers, law firms, parties, and other critical information across 20 federal practice areas and a rapidly growing number of state courts. Lex Machina allows law firms and companies to predict the behaviors and outcomes that different legal strategies will produce, enabling them to win cases and close business.

Lex Machina was named "Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces 2022" (The San Francisco Chronicle Top Workplaces in the Bay Area 2022), "Legal Tech Company of the Year 2021" (CIO Review, 2021), "2021 Legal Technology Trailblazer" (National Law Journal Trailblazer Awards, 2021), Winner of the "Media Excellence" Award for Analytics/Big Data (13th Annual Media Excellence Award, 2021). Based in Silicon Valley, Lex Machina is part of LexisNexis, a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics. For more information, please visit www.lexmachina.com .

About Courtroom Insight

Courtroom Insight, headquartered in San Ramon, California, offers the leading knowledge management solution that enables law firms to capture, share and analyze critical information about expert witnesses, arbitrators, judges, and attorneys. For further information, please visit https://www.courtroominsight.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/courtroom-insight/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lex Machina