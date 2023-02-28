BUZZI UNICEM USA AND ALAMO CEMENT COMPANY CHANGE PORTLAND CEMENT PRODUCTION TO ENHANCE SUSTAINABILITY IN THEIR OPERATIONS

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with their commitment to the environment and the Portland Cement Association's Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality, Buzzi Unicem USA announces the full conversion from traditional ASTM C150 Type I and II cements (OPC) to ASTM C595 Type IL (PLC) cement to improve their CO 2 footprint. The conversion began with plants in Cape Girardeau and Festus, Missouri; Greencastle, Indiana; Maryneal, Texas; and Pryor, Oklahoma, which made the transition to Type IL (PLC) by the end of Q1 2022. Alamo Cement Company in San Antonio, Texas, completed its transition by mid-2022 followed by Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant in Q3 2022. And finally, Stockertown, Pennsylvania, plant was fully converted at the end of 2022.

These excellent products have been widely used in Europe (as well as other countries) for many years and have a lower CO 2 emissions intensity than the ones of cements commonly used up to now by our customers in the USA.

The Portland limestone cements developed by Buzzi Unicem USA have the same performance characteristics as standard Portland cement, they can be produced at any plant in the country and are distributed in both bulk and in bags.

Type IL (PLC) cement can reduce the CO 2 emissions up to 15% in comparison with traditional cement.

With these changes, Buzzi Unicem USA and Alamo Cement are supporting the cement industry's goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.

Buzzi Unicem USA and Alamo Cement Company

Buzzi Unicem USA Inc., part of the Buzzi Unicem group, is one of the leading cement manufacturing companies in the USA. Headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Buzzi Unicem USA serves the Midwest, Southwest, Northeast and Southeast sections of the country.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Alamo Cement Company is wholly controlled by Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. The Company operates with a remarkable vertical integration in the ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates sector through 78 batching plants and four aggregate quarries. Alamo Cement has been a reliable source of quality construction products for the San Antonio region since 1880.

With over 2,200 valued employees, the companies operate 8 cement plants, with an annual production capacity of approximately 10 million metric tons, and 36 cement terminals across the country, which distribute its cement products to over 20 states. Together Alamo Cement Company and Buzzi Unicem USA supply portland and masonry cement products to more than 3,800 customers in the construction industry.

