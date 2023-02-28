FELLOWES ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF RISING™, DELIVERING UNPARALLELED SOPHISTICATION IN MONITOR ARMS

ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fellowes , a family-owned company providing trusted workplace solutions for 106 years, is proud to announce the launch of Rising™ monitor arms. Blurring the line between form and function, and refusing to compromise on either, Fellowes created a monitor arm system that places a higher emphasis on design and aesthetics, redefining the monitor arm as a piece of functional beauty that enhances any workspace.

Fellowes, a family-owned company providing trusted workplace solutions for 106 years, is proud to announce the launch of Rising™ monitor arms. Rising™ monitor arms are available in a multitude of elevated design and finish options, with standard, in-trend and premium finishes all carefully curated to enhance any space. (PRNewswire)

Rising™ monitor arms allow for fast and intuitive installation and can easily be reconfigured as workplace needs change.

Rising™ is the most comprehensive range of monitor arms on the market and are meticulously designed to combine unparalleled, sophisticated construction with no-hassle installation and superior functionality to bring higher performance and improved aesthetics to workplaces. Rising™ monitor arms are available in a multitude of elevated design and finish options, with standard, in-trend and premium finishes all carefully curated to enhance any space.

Rising™ monitor arms are designed for fast and intuitive installation in seconds and can easily be reconfigured or added to as workplace needs change. With 16 configuration options, Rising™ monitor arms function in any workstation and bring sophisticated design into a space. Users can move their Rising™-mounted monitors throughout the workday with no special tools or disassembly required, offering maximum adjustability to meet the needs of any employee.

"The needs of today's workforce have continued to evolve, with greater demand for an adaptable, customizable workspace that meets the changing preferences of each employee," said John Fellowes, President & CEO, Fellowes. "With the rise of sit and stand desks, multiple monitor setups, hoteling stations and other diverse workspace configurations, Rising™ is the perfect tool to bring improved functionality to any space, while offering best-in-class design, flexibility and adjustability. In essence, we have transformed the monitor arm from just a utilitarian piece of office equipment into an integral part of a workspace."

Rising™'s design introduces first-of-its-kind innovations, including the new SnapKinect™ installation system for fast and easy assembly in seconds, and the patented RotationStop™ technology that allows the monitor arms to move to 14 distinct stop locations without tools or disassembly. Rising™ is Level 2 certified, BIFMA compliant and backed by an industry-leading Fellowes Lifetime Warranty.

Rising™ monitor arms are now available. For more information visit Fellowes.com .

About Fellowes

Celebrating its 106th year under the private ownership and executive leadership of the Fellowes family, Fellowes is a global leader and trusted partner that provides product solutions to fulfill a broad range of WorkLife needs. Throughout its history, Fellowes has been grounded in its purpose to "serve at the intersection of family, innovation, quality and care." Headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, USA, Fellowes operates from 24 locations across the globe. For more information, please visit Fellowes.com.

For inquiries, Contact:

Chris McMurry, MGH for Fellowes

Ph: 410.902.5036

cmcmurry@mghus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fellowes