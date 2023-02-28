Genesis Financial Solutions Partners with Gardner White in a Financing Program for Near-Prime Consumers

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Financial Solutions, a leader in near-prime consumer financial services, and Gardner White, Michigan's #1 furniture and mattress retailer, announced a new strategic financing partnership today. The multi-year agreement enables Gardner White customers to get the home they've always wanted today while they pay over time.

Under the terms of the agreement, Genesis becomes the primary servicer of Gardner White's Secondary Credit program. The credit solution will offer revolving credit lines up to $6,000 and deferred interest programs for customers with less-than-perfect credit.

"Genesis Credit shares our commitment to putting consumers first, and its outstanding, proven solutions for individuals in need of second-look financing create a win-win partnership as Gardner White cements our reputation as among the best furniture retailers in the U.S. for customer service and satisfaction," said Rachel Stewart, Gardner White President.

"We are excited to be partnering with one of the furniture industry's leading retailers," said Bruce Weinstein, CEO of Genesis Financial Solutions. "Our service-centered approach will no doubt further Gardner White's commitment to providing quality financing to their customers and help increase store sales."

"Gardner White is a strong leader in the furniture industry, and we believe our partnership will be an essential tool to help them increase store sales," said Ed Haluska, Chief Commercial Officer of Genesis Financial Solutions.

Gardner White will start offering the new financing program serviced by Genesis Credit to customers in-store and online in early March 2023.

Genesis Financial Solutions, Inc. is a national leader in non-prime financing, serving over 5 million consumers through the Private Label and General Purpose credit card programs it services for issuing banks and working with over 500 merchant partners across 15,000 locations. The credit cards provide essential financing solutions to the underserved consumer, whether they are looking to buy from one of our retail partners or fund everyday purchases. The credit products are fair and transparent and come with the tools and services designed to help customers succeed.

Family-owned and operated for 111 years over four generations, Gardner-White is Michigan's #1 furniture and mattress retailer with 13 stores in metro Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Saginaw.

