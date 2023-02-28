Lyra Health Study Finds Managers Struggling to Handle Employee Mental Health Concerns

Nearly 90 percent of employees faced at least one mental health challenge in the past year

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyra Health , the leading provider of global Workforce Mental Health solutions, today announced the findings of its 2023 State of Workforce Mental Health Report. The third annual survey, which compiles responses from more than 2,500 employees and 250 employee benefits leaders, reveals that managers are on the front lines of a rapidly evolving mental health crisis in the workplace, often without the resources they need to support workers.

Nearly 90 percent of employees surveyed faced at least one mental health challenge in the past year, and nearly 50 percent reported discussing their mental well-being at work. The survey showed that in most cases, that meant getting help from a manager to prioritize mental health.

Managers are feeling the strain. The report reveals that two-thirds of supervisors feel their role has become more important and difficult since the pandemic began, while nearly half questioned whether they had the mental health resources and training to support team members. That concern may ultimately have an impact on leadership turnover, with one in three managers saying they're actively looking to change employers over the next year.

"Managers are suffering burnout at an unprecedented rate as they struggle to support their teams' well-being along with their own mental health needs," said Dr. Connie Chen, chief operating officer, Lyra Health. "It is vital that organizations move quickly to make workforce mental health a priority. Key to that work is providing managers with training on how to notice and respond to mental health crises, along with resources to refer an employee to effective care when they need it."

Managers and Mental Health: A Resource Gap

Lyra's 2023 State of Workforce Mental Health report also uncovered a significant disconnect in perceptions of support between employers and their workforce. More than 70 percent of benefits leaders said their organizations have increased training and resources since the onset of the pandemic to help managers support employees' mental health. By contrast, only half of managers or supervisors say their company has increased these types of resources. In addition, 40 percent of employees did not believe or were unsure if their manager and company leaders promote a psychologically safe workplace.

State of Workforce Mental Health 2023 Key Findings

86 percent of employees have faced at least one mental health challenge in the past year; just one in three said they received mental health support in that time

Nearly 50 percent of employees reported discussing mental health at work

40 percent of employees said they don't believe or question whether leadership promotes a psychologically safe workplace

73 percent of benefits leaders believe their organizations have increased support for employee mental health, while only half of managers/supervisors agree their company has increased this type of support

One in three managers are looking to change employers this year

Taking Action: Business Leaders and Workforce Mental Health

