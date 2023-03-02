Wellness Reimagined as a Harmonious Extension of the Natural World

KAUAI, Hawaii, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Hotels, the mission-driven luxury lifestyle hotel brand founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, announces the opening of 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, its flagship nature-and-wellness-focused island oasis overlooking a storied stretch of Kauai's North Shore. Guests seeking solace and serenity at this sustainable sanctuary can swim, snorkel, bike, paddle, kayak, soak up the sun and surf off a legendary beach where Native Hawaiians lived in harmony with nature for generations and a laidback surf scene still thrives. The dramatic peaks of the Namolokama and Mamalahoa mountains loom over a verdant valley whose iconic waterfalls capture the breathtaking bounty and beauty of Hawaii's famed "Garden Island."

1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, the Brand’s Flagship Property, Is Now Open (PRNewswire)

"Hanalei Bay is the culmination of everything we've sought to achieve with the 1 Hotels brand," said 1 Hotels' Founder and Chairman Barry Sternlicht. "What makes the opening of this property such a special moment for me is that my family and I vacationed in the area for decades. When I first visited, I found the existing hotel not in keeping with its natural landscape. I had a vision of creating an extraordinary resort that would combine the magic of a lush native landscape with the region's rich culture and history. We've brought that vision to life with a unique hospitality experience that pays tribute to these wonderful local traditions where nature is the CEO, where the building integrates with the boundless beauty of its surroundings, and all our guests can experience the wellness, soothing and healing properties of the extraordinary island of Kauai."

BIOPHILIC DESIGN & INSPIRATION

'If you can't find it in nature, you won't find it here' is the biophilic design principle that inspired the resort's $300 million imaginative transformation, in line with the brand mission to connect people, place and nature. Indigenous and endemic vines and plants weave through low-impact structures that blend softly and seamlessly into their surroundings, causing the hotel to virtually vanish into its cliffside site. The multi-year conservation plan replaced non-native and invasive species with wildlife-friendly vegetation including white hibiscus and nau, native to the Hawaiian Islands. Conscious conservation techniques naturally narrate the sacred story of the Polynesian people, restoring nearly a third of the site with native and adapted vegetation.

The lobby, reception, and open-air entranceway lead guests on a journey deep into Hawaiian history and mythology. Much of the original building was removed and replaced with streams and gardens. Reclaimed teak joists, puka lava stone walls and ceilings hand-woven from abacá, a natural leaf fiber harvested from a cousin of the banana tree, are locally sourced.

The oasis' 252 airy and nature-inspired rooms, including 51 suites, evoke a sense of sacred place and space with hand-woven floors fashioned from local black basalt, reclaimed teak and abaca furniture and traditional punai daybeds. Three spectacular spacious signature suites – the two-story Puu Poa Ocean Loft Suite, Napali House Suite and Makana Penthouse -- serve stunning ocean and majestic mountain views from private terraces. Every interior detail lends texture framing panoramic vistas - visible through oversized openable windows - of the shimmering crescent-shaped Bay.

SUSTAINABILITY

Opting for reconstruction as opposed to new construction enabled opening up the resort to the sky, warmly embracing the property's astounding natural surroundings while diverting waste away from landfills. In collaboration with local partner RE-use Hawaii, nearly 150 tons of on-site furniture, fixtures, equipment, and other materials were salvaged, reducing greenhouse gas emissions. 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay is on track to operate as a 100% Certified Carbon Neutral and TRUE zero-waste certified oasis, in-line with the brand's other U.S. properties.

The sprawling winged structure's verdant green roofs reduce and filter stormwater runoff, mitigate heat island effects and improve air quality through carbon sequestration. Planted with pili grass, pohinahina and nanea, the roofs host an organic chef's garden from which fresh herbs, vegetables and micro-greens are harvested for culinary creations. Tree canopies harbor bird-and-bee-friendly candlenuts (kukui), breadfruit (ulu) and banana (maia) trees, bearing an abundance of fruit served fresh to guests.

A HOLISTIC WELLNESS DESTINATION

Our integrated approach is centered around a heartfelt connection with nature and conscious cultivation of serenity. The expansive Wellness Center offers a diverse menu of services, models and methods individually tailored to fulfill a guest's preferences and medical, physical, and spiritual needs. Transformative experiences are offered by the Bamford Wellness Spa, Anatomy, and the 1 Hotels' Within Collection, a curated category of hospitality for guests seeking multi-day and a' la carte wellness journeys.

Founder and organic pioneer, Carole Bamford, worked with the 1 Hotel team to create an 18,000-square-foot Bamford Wellness Spa which provides an open, serene setting for wellness sessions designed to nurture mind, body, and spirit. Under the care of expert therapists, transformative body treatments inspired by local culture use specially formulated products made from Native Hawaiian medicinal plants and natural and organic ingredients. Touchless therapies enable guests to achieve a range of wellness goals within one destination. Services include a cryotherapy chamber, hyperbaric chamber, infrared saunas with halotherapy, Dreampod ice baths, a Somadome meditation pod, and a salt pod flotation chamber.

Helmed by former NFL athlete Marc Megna, the 10,000 square-foot Anatomy fitness center offers state-of-the-art 24/7 cardio equipment and strength training, mind & movement group classes, a dedicated spin/all function room, and personal athletic performance training and body sculpting by specialized Anatomy Body Architects. The outdoor beachfront jungle gym is fashioned from invasive Albizia wood, extracted from a local forest preserve, providing a natural, open air oceanfront free weight experience. Indoor and outdoor yoga spaces offer a therapeutic environment in which to relax, rejuvenate and restore. All support a variety of practices, in individual and group settings, and open or guided meditation sessions.

Launching in May 2023, 1 x Vitahealth Medi Spa offers a 360-degree integrated medicine program that nurtures health from the inside out, powered by an expert team of doctors, registered nurses and nurse practitioners specializing in accurate, meaningful, safe hormonal testing and consulting. Our rich menu of holistic treatment options includes Peptide Cosmetic Therapy (promotes weight loss, accelerates healing, reduces inflammation, produces collagen) Hormone Regulation Therapy (HRT) (improves sleep, lowers anxiety), Brain Health Therapy (enhances focus, memory and cognition), Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) (restores energy and vitality) Neuro/Adrenal Testing and Consultation, Gastrointestinal, Nutritional, and Anti-Aging testing and analysis.

1 HOTELS' WITHIN COLLECTION AND RETREATS

1 Hotels' Within Collection's 22 rooms and suites provide a separate sanctuary to invigorate, rejuvenate and drive foundational changes that last a lifetime. Our integrative approach to wellness infuses culinary, physical, emotional and spiritual healing with a sense of adventure. Sound therapeutic practices, enhanced by advanced wellness technologies, form the foundation of personalized journeys. These combine outdoor activities such as guided hikes with counseling sessions led by wellness sages to align mind, body, nature and spirit. The property's Retreat program will launch in May 2023 with fitness and lifestyle wellness brand XPT Life, designed by famed big-wave surfer Laird Hamilton and former professional volleyball player and inspirational spokeswomen of athleticism, Gabby Reece.

TASTE

The enticing flavors at the property's seven sustainable food venues support a deep-rooted mission to honor the rich local culture and centuries of Native Hawaiian tradition. All tell extraordinary stories of land and sea through seasonal cuisine sourced from Kauai and neighboring islands. All feature the freshest, most delectable organic ingredients, many grown in our on-site chef's garden and apiaries. Community farms and local fishers and purveyors harvest ingredients for our culturally attuned chefs.

Dining options include 1 Kitchen, an all-day restaurant; Welina Terrace celebrating Hawaii's multi-cultural heritage through modern Japanese cuisine; poolside dining at The Sandbox; Kai Maikai, a snack bar; Neighbors, the all-day grab-and-go; Waioli, serving shave ice desserts; The Juice Bar; and the Lobby Farmstand stocked daily with local produce.

IMMERSIVE DAYLIFE EXPERIENCES

Daylife incorporates once-in-a-lifetime experiences, encouraging our guests to explore the abundant nature and culture both within our footprint and beyond our boundaries. Programs include classes with artists-in-residence, bird watching, forest bathing, archery, natural sound bathing, surfing, river kayaking, scenic hikes and mountain biking with views that stay with you long after you leave.

1 Hotel Hanalei Bay will feature an array of deeply engaging experiences and mindfully relaxing moments designed to envelop our guests in the beauty and lifestyle of Kauai. Each moment of every guest's time - from sunrise to sunset and everything in between - is enhanced by a musical selection carefully curated to create a truly transcendent sonic experience.

The resort offers guests a wide range of traditional athletic activities, from tennis and pickleball to golf on its world-renowned Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed Princeville Makai Golf Club. Consistently ranked one of the top courses in the country by Golf Digest, Golf Week and National Geographic Traveler, the Club recently announced the opening of an 18-hole Championship Mauka Disc Golf Course designed by the principals of Innova Disc Golf, inventors of the sport in 1983.

The most extraordinary natural asset of 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay is the Bay itself. A world-class surfing destination that uniquely welcomes surfers from novices to world champions, from its near-shore sand bottom waves for beginners, and challenging sand bars and reef breaks for advanced surfers. The Bay's year-round conditions spectacularly suit surfers at all levels.

At 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, guests can take advantage of a unique opportunity to surf with Bill Hamilton, the renowned Kauai surfer and shaper who will custom craft your personal surfboard, collaborate with you on its design and tailor it to your wave-riding style. Guests can schedule a session with Hamilton, followed by a private lunch or dinner with the living legend.

Swim and sun at one of the three saline pools - the main pool is just steps from the sand. Play with your seedlings at our lagoon pool, designed with natural rock outcroppings. For adults-only, a stunning infinity pool and jacuzzi creates a sense of floating on top of the waves, with full-service private cabanas.

At Seedlings, our youngest guests learn the wonders of Kauai's sea creatures, the delights of gardening, how to turn marine debris into art works, and the true meaning of aloha. They discover ancient Hawaiian moolelo, or storytelling, enter a sandcastle contest, and absorb the magic of the island's lore and legends through discovery, play, exploration, and the sheer joy of one of life's simplest pleasures: fun in the sun.

As part of 1 Hotels' ongoing partnership, fully electric Audi e-tron vehicles will serve as the Official Electric Vehicle of 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay. Guests are welcome to enjoy the Audi Experience while taking advantage of the house chauffeur vehicle or test driving the e-tron during your stay. Both bikes and e-bikes are available for guests to explore the stunning surroundings, including laidback Hanalei, a bohemian, rustic, unspoiled, quintessential surf town.

To assure that all guests have access to the wide range of experiences offered, and to provide clarity and stress-free travel planning, the property does not include hidden resort fees in pricing. Beyond the many included experiences, team members will gladly curate bespoke island journeys. At 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, we practice authentic regenerative tourism through a conscious commitment to restore and revitalize our natural environment as intentionally as we focus on our guests' restoration. Our dedicated team members support that commitment by collaborating with local proprietors, farmers, fishers, artists and culture carriers to engage our team and guests to give back through meaningful experiences that not only enrich individual lives but contribute to the conservation initiatives and goals of the island.

With everything that we do, by day and by night, we seek to simultaneously calm and connect, transcend and transport, and leave all who journey to our island sanctuary forever transformed.

Welcome Home to 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay.

ABOUT SH HOTELS & RESORTS

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Sanya (China), Toronto, San Francisco, Nashville and the recently opened Hanalei Bay flagship property with projects in development in London (Mayfair), Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin, Copenhagen, Riyadh and Melbourne; Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence, Dubai, Riyadh and Rome; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester, Sunnyvale, Brickell (Miami) and Riyadh. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world.

ABOUT 1 HOTELS

As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River, in February 2017, West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019, Sanya (China) in 2020, Toronto in 2021, San Francisco and Nashville in 2022 and most recently the Hanalei Bay flagship property, is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it. It is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. The brand is expanding with properties under development in London (Mayfair), Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin, Copenhagen, Riyadh and Melbourne. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com .

1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, the Brand’s Flagship Property, Is Now Open (PRNewswire)

1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, the Brand’s Flagship Property, Is Now Open (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/SH Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/SH Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SH Hotels & Resorts