Flashfood Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023, Earning #1 Spot in Social Good Category

Digital marketplace and grocery savings app Flashfood joins the ranks of OpenAI, Disney, Tiffany & Co., and more

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flashfood , a digital marketplace that reduces retail food waste by connecting consumers to discounted groceries, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. Flashfood ranked #1 in the Social Good category, which recognizes innovations important for the well-being of individuals and communities, and #36 in the list overall.

Flashfood logo (PRNewswire)

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

"It's such an honor to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the world's most innovative companies as we scale our digital marketplace and unlock healthy, affordable food for millions of families," said Flashfood Founder & CEO, Josh Domingues. "The past year has been especially pivotal as our strong partnerships with grocery retailers have saved millions of pounds of food from landfills and allowed us to increase accessibility by adding SNAP EBT. Addressing food insecurity through sustainability is at the core of what we do, and we are humbled that Fast Company recognized the innovation driving our mission."

Shoppers browse the Flashfood marketplace to buy heavily discounted food items directly on their phone as a way to save up to 50% off fresh items nearing their best-by date, such as meat, dairy, seafood, fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery items, center-store foods and more. Purchases are made directly through the app for shoppers to pick up from the Flashfood Zone located inside their participating store.

Flashfood's primary focus is to reduce food waste and the company's environmental impact is significant: it has diverted more than 65 million pounds of food from landfills, which translates to over 130 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions that have not escaped into the atmosphere. To put that into perspective, it would mean zero fuel emissions for over 145 million miles driven by the average car. Additionally, Flashfood has saved shoppers across North America more than $170 million on their groceries.

In the last two years, Flashfood's growth across North America has exploded, reaching states across the Midwest and East Coast in the U.S. as well as locations coast-to-coast in Canada. Today, Flashfood can be found in more than 1,600 total participating grocery locations across North America including GIANT, SpartanNash, Loblaws, Tops Friendly Markets, Meijer, Giant Eagle, Stop & Shop, and more.

For more expansion and business news from Flashfood, including the recent appointment of grocery industry veteran Nicholas Bertram to President and Chief Operating Officer, visit https://www.flashfood.com/en/news .

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Flashfood

Flashfood is an app-based marketplace that strives to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. The mobile app operates in over 1,600 grocery locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Shoppers can buy items from grocery retailers through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at great prices while collectively reducing food waste. To date, Flashfood has diverted over 65 million pounds of food, saved shoppers nearly $170 million and more affordably fed hundreds of thousands of families. Flashfood is currently working with The GIANT Company, Meijer, Tops Friendly Markets, Loblaw, Martin's Markets, VG's, Family Fare, Giant Eagle, Giant Food, Ren's Pets, Save A Lot and Stop & Shop. Flashfood is a free app available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit www.flashfood.com .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Media Contact:

Marika Kelly

For Flashfood

Marika.Kelly@padillaco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flashfood