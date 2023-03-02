SAP Releases Integrated Report 2022 and Files Annual Report 2022 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

WALLDORF, Germany, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has filed the SAP Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and it is accessible online at https://www.sap.com/investors/sap-2022-annual-report-form-20f. SAP also announced that the SAP Integrated Report 2022 is now available and accessible online at https://www.sapintegratedreport.com/. The SAP Integrated Report 2022, which discusses the company's social, environmental, and financial performance, is the 11th integrated report the company has issued.

You can access PDF versions of the SAP Integrated Report 2022 and the SAP Annual Report 2022 on Form 20-F at our Investor Relations website https://www.sap.com/investor. A hard copy of the audited consolidated financial statements can also be requested free of charge by sending an email to investor@sap.com or via phone +49 6227 7-67336.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

