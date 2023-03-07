CFP Board Center for Financial Planning and Abacus Wealth Partners Launch Abacus Wealth Partners Scholarship for Increased Diversity in Financial Planning

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center) and Abacus Wealth Partners announced today the launch of Abacus Wealth Partners Scholarship for Increased Diversity in Financial Planning. This scholarship aims to advance the financial planning profession by providing financial assistance to students pursuing CFP® certification who are from populations underrepresented in the profession and have a financial need.

The scholarship will offer as many as four awards per year of up to $5,000 per student seeking to complete an undergraduate-level or a certificate-level CFP Board Registered program in financial planning, either of which would qualify the student to sit for the CFP® exam. Eligible scholarship candidates must be enrolled in an eligible CFP Board Registered Program at the time of receiving the award and must identify as Asian, Black or African American, Hawaiian Native or Pacific Islander, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaskan Native, or two or more of these ethnicities.

"The Center's partnership with Abacus Wealth Partners is another positive step forward in moving closer to our goal of creating a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "Financial planners are in high demand, and this new scholarship will help us build the next generation of CFP® professionals."

Abacus Wealth Partners (Abacus) is a registered investment advisor (RIA) firm that manages approximately $3 billion in assets and provides financial planning services to more than 1,500 clients across the United States. Abacus has partnered with the Center to offer this scholarship in an effort to advance the financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice.

"At Abacus, our mission is to expand what's possible with money. This means being thoughtful about the social and environmental impact of the investments we manage, helping people to not simply build wealth, but to live more fulfilling lives, and effecting change in the financial services industry to create and serve a more diverse and equitable profession and client base," said Abacus Co-CEO Mary Beth Storjohann. "We are pleased to be partnering with the CFP Board Center for Financial Planning to offer this scholarship in an effort to further improve the industry's talent pipeline and to create a profession that includes a truly diverse range of perspectives, lived experiences and backgrounds."

The deadline to apply for a scholarship award is April 2, 2023. The application and further information about the Abacus Wealth Partners Scholarship for Increased Diversity in Financial Planning can be found on CFP Board's website at CFP.net/Scholarships.

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by more than 95,000 people in the U.S.

For over 20 years Abacus Wealth Partners ("Abacus"), a Registered Investment Adviser, has worked alongside clients to make the best use of their financial resources. Abacus is a values-driven team committed to protecting clients from financial risks, creating roadmaps for their futures, managing their investments in a values-aligned way, and providing advice that touches every area of their lives. The firm manages approximately $3 billion for more than 1,500 clients.

