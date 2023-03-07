Mazen Noureddin, MD, MHSc joins HepaTx's Scientific Advisory Board

PALO ALTO, Calif. and HOUSTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HepaTx, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing cell therapies for liver diseases, announced today that Mazen Noureddin, MD, MHSc, a renowned expert in the field of hepatology, has joined the company's Scientific Advisory Board.

HepaTx logo (PRNewswire)

Dr. Mazen Noureddin, MD, MHSc is an expert in NAFLD/NASH and NASH-related cirrhosis, with a focus on non-invasive testing and biomarkers. In 2015, he became the founding director of the Fatty Liver Program at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Dr. Noureddin has conducted over 45 investigational clinical studies and has been invited to international talks on NAFLD/NASH by international societies, including AASLD, EASL, APASL, and ALEH. He has published over 180 papers in various journals and serves on several industry steering committees and advisory boards. He recently moved to Houston. He is a member of the Lynda K. and David M. Underwood Center for Digestive Disorders J.C. Walter Jr. Transplant Center Sherrie & Alan Conover Center for Liver Disease & Transplantation at Houston Methodist Hospital (currently ranked #8 in GI and GI surgery by US News). He has also established the Houston Research Institute which is a state-of-the-art facility that offers patients with liver disease access to new innovative non-invasive diagnostic tests and breakthrough therapies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Noureddin to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Eric Schuur, CEO of HepaTx. "His expertise in hepatology and extensive clinical research experience will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline of innovative cell therapies for liver diseases."

Speaking about joining HepaTx's SAB, Dr. Noureddin said, "I am thrilled to be working with the team at HepaTx to help advance the development of innovative therapies for patients with liver diseases. The company's commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions to address unmet medical needs is inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to this important work."

Dr. Noureddin's appointment to HepaTx's SAB is a significant step in the company's efforts to develop innovative therapies for patients with liver diseases. His contributions to the field of hepatology will be instrumental in guiding the company's research and development programs.

About HepaTx

HepaTx is a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing cell-based treatments for late-stage liver disease, a highly underserved and cost-intensive market. To learn more, visit our website, Hepatx.com, and follow us on Twitter, @hepatx, and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HepaTx