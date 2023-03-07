Medical Solutions Acquires WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions

OMAHA, Neb., Mar. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems, announces its acquisition of Charlotte, NC based WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, which will continue to operate independently as its own brand under the Medical Solutions parent company, was founded in 1998 and offers direct hire international nurse and allied health recruitment. The company's business model meets the priorities of both clients and healthcare applicants from around the world, providing clients with a recruitment pipeline of experienced healthcare staff.

This latest acquisition further reinforces Medical Solutions' vision to create the healthcare talent ecosystem that delivers great patient outcomes while enriching the lives of people who provide care. "This is a strategic step in addressing the significant and growing shortage of clinical professionals in the U.S.," said Craig Meier, CEO of Medical Solutions. "WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions is a mission-driven organization that aligns with the purpose and values of Medical Solutions. By continuing to expand our healthcare talent ecosystem, we can ensure the best possible clinician experience while filling the staffing pipeline for our clients and strengthening our ultimate goal of ensuring better patient outcomes."

"We have a strong history of delivering the greatest possible quality and value to the clients and clinicians we serve," said Ron Hoppe, Founder and CEO of WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions. "We are excited to begin our collaboration with an industry leader that shares our values and commitment to providing the best possible patient outcomes by serving our clinicians and clients."

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems. Together with its family brands, Aureus Medical Group, Matchwell, HOST Healthcare, and FocusOne Solutions, Medical Solutions connects nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, and per diem staffing. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Medical Solutions maintains office locations in San Diego, California; Denver, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Tupelo, Mississippi; Durham, North Carolina; and Tampa and Jacksonville Beach, Florida. For more information visit www.medicalsolutions.com

ABOUT WORLDWIDE HEALTHSTAFF SOLUTIONS

For twenty-five years, WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions has been connecting U.S. healthcare employers with experienced healthcare providers from around the world on a direct-hire, permanent placement basis. With an experienced staff of recruitment, immigration and relocation professionals in the United States, Philippines and United Arab Emirates, the HealthStaff team is committed to positively impacting the lives of international healthcare professionals and their families and supporting U.S. health care providers to deliver the best possible patient care and outcomes.

