Quzhou to bring landmarks onto stage

Quzhou, a city in eastern China, will bring its landmarks onto the stage in a new play, which will premiere on the evening of Tuesday at Shuiting Theater.

The 90-minute play "Immerse in Dreams" tells the story of how an heirloom of descendants of Confucius was kept in wartime. The stage is set against a backdrop of the city's landmarks, such as the Quzhou Confucius Ancestral Temple, the Lanke Mountain and the Shuitingmen scenic spot.

The theatre pushes the boundary of the stage and puts audiences in the world of the thrilling story, allowing them to take part in the show.

This performance is brought to life by renowned director Wang Yansong and a number of famous actors.

