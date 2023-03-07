Target Auction Co. Announces Luxury Home Auction in Searcy, Arkansas

Extensive Entertaining Areas with Astounding 4,800± SF Showroom Garage and Pool House

SEARCY, Ark., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Auction Company is offering a stunning French country-inspired home situated on 4+ acres in Searcy, Arkansas, at online auction. Bidding for 107 Club Creek Drive concludes Thursday, March 30th.

Auction March 30th : Ideal for entertaining & perfectly positioned in Searcy with a small-town feel& big-city amenities.

Buying your forever home via auction can be exciting and advantageous. The potential of a deal is certainly there for the prepared purchaser. A bonus for the bidders is that all the details are laid out in advance. The auction format is very transparent, and all participants compete under the same guidelines.

According to Target Auction Company Vice President Jeff Hathorn, "This is a great home set up for entertaining and perfectly positioned in Searcy offering everything you could desire. It has a small town feel with all the big city amenities."

Rich quality and fine detail are evident throughout every square foot of the home. A nice touch is the sunroom that can be easily converted into another bedroom. A double-sided fireplace separates 2 living areas with both having French doors leading to outdoor patios. The home even has a theatre with private balcony overlooking the backyard & pool.

The incredible auto showroom and pool house, built in 2018, complements the main home and offers unlimited potential. It's completely heated and cooled and can store up to 8 vehicles. An automobile enthusiast would be hard-pressed to find a better designed area to work on and showcase vehicles. A large area resembles a retro diner which serves as the pool-house and features a full bath, large bar, and abundance of space for entertaining.

A major asset to this property is the idyllic setting:

Located by the Searcy Country Club

In prestigious Club Creek Estates

45 minutes from Little Rock

Convenient to all outdoor recreation

"The home is a masterpiece of quality craftsmanship and construction. Not only that, living here will afford you the opportunity to experience all the great outdoors without sacrificing any creature comforts," Hathorn added.

Target appreciates the opportunity to work with real estate agents and offers a three percent (3%) buyer agent commission.

More details about this property can be found here.

Target Auction Company specializes in auctioning luxury homes, commercial, land, and other high-value real estate throughout the U.S. For more information, call 800-476-3939 or visit https://www.targetauction.com.

