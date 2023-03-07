WM Partners Announces Investment Team Promotions

AVENTURA, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WM Partners, a certified diverse-owned private equity firm focused on investing in lower-middle market companies and driving value creation in the health and wellness sector, today announced the promotions of two members of the investment team: Anibal Montes to Vice President and Abraham Tenenbaum to Senior Analyst.

(PRNewsfoto/WM Partners) (PRNewswire)

"We are committed to promoting from within and recognizing our team members' hard work, leadership, and results", said Jose Minski, Co-founder & CEO. "Their contributions to the firm are highly valuable and we are grateful for their continued dedication."

"These individuals have demonstrated their capacity to execute and deliver results, and both are key team members of WM Partners. We want to congratulate both on their well-deserved promotions," added Ernesto Carrizosa, Managing Partner and CIO.

Anibal Montes, Vice President & Director of ESG joined WM Partners in 2019. He is a member of the investment team and supports the firm's fundraising and investor relations team. He also leads the firm's and portfolio companies' ESG integration. Prior to joining WM Partners, he worked at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in New York City, where he covered Financial Sponsors in the U.S. and ultra-high net worth clients in Latin America. Anibal graduated from Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business with a B.S.B.A double major in Finance and Accounting and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

Abraham Tenenbaum, Senior Analyst, joined WM Partners in 2020. He is a member of the investment team and supports the deal team by identifying, evaluating, and executing investment opportunities, as well as monitoring existing portfolio companies. Abraham graduated from University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business where he earned a B.S. in Business Administration with minors in Mathematical Finance and Data Analytics.

Other members of the team have had their titles changed for clearer definition of senior leadership roles starting with Jose Minski as Co-Founder & CEO, Ernesto Carrizosa as Managing Partner & CIO and Jose Biton as CFO & Managing Director.

About WM Partners

WM Partners is a middle-market private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in the health and wellness sector. WM Partners seeks to acquire small and medium size businesses with attractive growth prospects and generate sustainable, long-term value through its operational expertise in the health and wellness sector, and strategic business approach working in collaboration with experienced management teams. WM Partners is certified as a diverse-owned firm by the National Association of Investment Companies and is a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action Initiative. WM Partners is based in Aventura, FL. More information about WM Partners is available at www.wmplp.com.

For media inquiries about this press release, please contact:

WM Partners, LP

Email: investor.relations@wmplp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WM Partners