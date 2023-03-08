CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ ANNOUNCES THE FIFTH RECIPIENT OF THE 'POWER OF RADIANCE AWARDS'

Recognizing those who have empowered and bettered the lives of girls and women through STEM education

TOKYO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clé de Peau Beauté, the luxury skincare and makeup brand, is proud to announce their fifth year of the 'Power of Radiance Awards' and name Dao Thi Hong Quyen from Hanoi, Vietnam as this year's recipient. Clé de Peau Beauté's long-term philanthropic commitment includes the annual 'Power of Radiance Awards' and a multi-year partnership with UNICEF, which aims to support STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education, employment and empowerment programs for girls across the world to empower a better world.

Ms. Dao Thi Hong Quyen, 2023 Award Recipient of the ‘Power of Radiance Awards’ (PRNewswire)

Scientific and technological solutions are critical in targeting some of the world's biggest problems, including climate change and poverty. As such, the boundless potential from half of the world's population that includes girls and women cannot be overlooked. Girls, in particular from underprivileged areas, are even more deprived of STEM education. As ICT (Information and Communications Technology) skills become more in demand, the gender gaps have further increased due to the limited participation of women within these industries.

Ms. Quyen is a passionate biology teacher who is working to close the gaps in STEM education and tackle gender bias in her community. In Vietnam, education disparity is particularly prevalent amongst children from the poorest provinces,[1] which consist of higher amounts of ethnic minority groups, those with disabilities, and girls. This is especially true in STEM education, geared mostly to boys,[2] causing academically isolated girls to be blocked from entering the workforce.[3] The number of girls taking the 10th grade entrance examination in 2019 reached about 10.5% in the remote, mountainous Lao Cai province in Northwest Vietnam, a province with high concentrations of ethnic minorities.[4] The onset of the pandemic has further exacerbated the already dire learning crisis in Vietnam.[5]

Ms. Quyen is determined to change this by promoting STEM education for marginalized girls and groups in Vietnam, opening up their opportunity to join and contribute to these crucial fields. As the head of Science at Genesis school, Ms. Quyen has made significant contributions to STEM education over the past 8 years. As founder of project "STEM for Rural Area" in 2018, Ms. Quyen has supported more than 10 schools, benefitting more than 1,200 girls. As an ambassador for project Girl in STEM under British Council, her project at Le Hong Phong High School saw female student's participation in STEM activities increase up to 70%. During Covid-19, she conducted 28 online webinars for teachers on STEM education, with new content on STEM and soft skills development including counselling skills for more than 84,000 teachers in Vietnam.

"For the past four years, Clé de Peau Beauté has been greatly privileged to be uplifting outstanding individuals to drive positive change through education and empowerment. Ms. Quyen has an unwavering focus on education for vulnerable students. Her drive and meaningful achievements in her community perfectly encapsulate the spirit of our aspirations to transform the world through positive and proactive change," said Ms. Mizuki Hashimoto, Chief Brand Officer of Clé de Peau Beauté. "We believe that the future is bright and through the 'Power of Radiance Awards', we hope to continue creating a more radiant world and inspire others to take action."

"I wish to tackle the gender biases in Vietnam by changing society's mindset towards girls with a more equal approach, and provide girls with the confidence to choose and learn STEM, so that they can make the most of their potential and not accept the limits imposed upon them. Receiving the award will allow me to meaningfully contribute to the cause and scale up gender transformative STEM initiatives in Vietnam," said Ms. Quyen.

As the recipient of the 2023 'Power of Radiance Awards', Ms. Quyen will be awarded a grant that will go towards supporting STEM education for vulnerable adolescent girls in three components: STEM for Ethnic Minority Adolescents, STEM for Students with Disabilities, and Communication activities on STEM.

Ms. Quyen joins an impressive list of 'Power of Radiance Awards' recipients who continue to inspire through their work advocating for girls around the world. Past recipients include Muzoon Almellehan, Syrian Education Advocate and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Binita Shrestha and Pratiksha Pandey, Co-Founders of WiSTEM Nepal, Alyona Tkachenko, STEM Education Advocate in Kazakhstan, and Amanda Simandjuntak, CEO and Co-Founder of MARKODING Indonesia. The power to unleash an inner radiance that can accomplish real and positive change is within every individual, and through the 'Power of Radiance Awards', Clé de Peau Beauté is standing with girls and women globally as they transform the world for themselves, their families and their communities.

Clé de Peau Beauté's journey as advocates for education began with a dream for a better world. This is why the brand has selected one of their most iconic first-step products, The Serum, and pledged a share of its sales towards this mission. The 'Power of Radiance Awards' are funded by a percentage of global sales of The Serum.

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product, or service.

About Dao Thi Hong Quyen

Ms Quyen is the head of Science at Genesis school, a pioneer school in Vietnam for Green education, where she oversees the design of science programs. Born and raised in a poor village, Quyen was inspired by her late father who passionately promoted education in her village for more than 10 years. She seeks to spread education and support girls by closing the gender gap in STEM Education and tackling the gender bias. In 2018, she founded project "STEM for Rural Area", impacting more than 10 schools and 2,000 students. In 2019, she clinched the winning prize under the "SL – STEM of SL – STEM (STEAM) competition" by Vietnam National University of Science for her eco-project. She was also the Ambassador for project Girl in STEM by the British Council. From 2021, with grants from US supported projects, she has been scaling up STEM education and career orientation nation-wide. During Covid-19, she conducted 28 online webinars for teachers on STEM education, resulting in upgraded contents on STEM and soft skills development, including counselling skills, for more than 84,000 teachers in Vietnam. In 2022, she was selected to participate in the Fulbright Teaching Program.

About Clé de Peau Beauté

Clé de Peau Beauté, the global luxury brand from Shiseido Co Ltd, was founded in 1982 as the ultimate expression of elegance and science. Clé de Peau Beauté means the key to skin's beauty. The philosophy of the brand is to unlock the power of a woman's radiance by harnessing makeup technologies and advanced skincare from around the world. Forever guided by an exquisite aesthetic sensibility and intelligence, Clé de Peau Beauté has instilled its products with modernity, enchantment, and dynamism to emerge as an industry leader in delivering radiance so remarkable, it emanates from within. Available in 23 countries and regions worldwide.

[1] Source: Worldbank, 2022. https://blogs.worldbank.org/eastasiapacific/reducing-gaps-education-remains-important-vietnam-new-school-year-kicks

[2] https://vietnamnet.vn/en/stem-education-experiencing-growing-pains-in-vietnam-E175882.html

[3] Source: Worldbank, 2022. https://blogs.worldbank.org/eastasiapacific/reducing-gaps-education-remains-important-vietnam-new-school-year-kicks

[4] Prof. Ian Coxhead, 2019 Educational progression from 9th grade to 10th grade among Vietnamese children: interim findings from test score data.

[5] UNICEF, 2021 https://www.unicef.org/eap/media/9346/file/Sit%20An%20-%20Viet%20Nam%20case%20study.pdf

