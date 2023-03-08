Mobile Health, Inc. Revolutionizes the Healthcare Industry With Over 79,000 Clients on Digital Health & Wellbeing Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health's Digital Health Anywhere delivery model is the only one of its kind in the industry, providing employers, health plans, and providers with the tools they need to address the challenges of the current health, wellbeing, and workforce landscape.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a perfect storm of labor shortages, employee retention struggles, and skyrocketing healthcare costs. The prolonged shelter-in-place orders have resulted in lingering poor individual health, and employers, healthplans, and providers are seeking solutions to help individuals cope. With its comprehensive suite of Digital Health & Wellbeing services, Mobile Health offers a unique solution that addresses these challenges at scale.

Mobile Health's Digital Health Anywhere seamlessly integrates health management and holistic wellbeing capabilities directly into partners' mobile and web experiences. Now it is easier than ever to deploy end-to-end Digital Health & Wellbeing platform services or access Digital Health Anywhere natively embedded in partners HCM, health plan, or provider platforms. The platform contains a full suite of customizable personalized care modules to manage behavioral health, pre-diabetes, diabetes, musculoskeletal, metabolic health, women's health, and more.

Mobile Health's Digital Health Anywhere also provides full engagement and rewards, personalization, personalized communications, and complete wellbeing offerings, including team wellbeing challenges, peer-to-peer wellbeing challenges, healthy habits, and digital health coaching. Predictive analytics for diabetes, cancer, COPD, CHF, CAD are also available to support our partners in identifying at-risk employees and delivering targeted interventions.

Mobile Health is proud to offer the industry's most comprehensive Digital Health & Wellbeing Platform with the unique capability of Digital Health Anywhere. Mobile Health's partners can now easily improve employee health and wellbeing, reduce healthcare costs, and retain top talent in a challenging workforce environment.

About Mobile Health, Inc.

Mobile Health's mission is to improve the health and wellbeing of as many people as possible by providing the most accessible and affordable access to services that help people become healthy, stay healthy, and manage their chronic conditions. With the average person checking their mobile device 250 times a day, and monitoring various aspects of their health and wellbeing, Mobile Health delivers services directly to individuals' mobile devices while taking advantage of all the data now available through wearables.

By leveraging the ubiquity of mobile devices, Mobile Health is able to offer a unique approach to managing health, wellbeing, and chronic conditions. Mobile Health empowers individuals with the tools they need to measure and monitor their health, including steps, weight, blood pressure, nutrition, and sleep, all from the convenience of their mobile device.

Through this approach, Mobile Health is able to deliver tailored interventions and personalized support to individuals, helping them to manage their conditions and stay on track with their health goals. By providing accessible and affordable access to these services, Mobile Health is helping to democratize healthcare and make it available to all.

