Nobu Hotels Announces Sixth Spanish Property: Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Sevilla

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, the luxury lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, in collaboration with Millenium Hospitality Real Estate SOCIMI ("MHRE"), is pleased to announce the development of Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Sevilla. Set to open spring 2023, the property marks the brand's sixth Spanish hotel and third project between Nobu Hotels and MHRE, following the announcements of Nobu Hotel Madrid and Nobu Hotel San Sebastián.

Situated in front of the City Hall at the vibrant Plaza San Francisco in the heart of the Andalusian capital, Nobu Hotel Sevilla features stylish guest rooms and suites, a Nobu restaurant with views of the Roman wall complete with terrace seating, fitness center, and a huge rooftop with swimming pool & dining area which boasts spectacular views of the Cathedral and the Golden Tower. The hotel is the marriage of two 19th-century residences, with a unique, circular reception area complete with traditional pillars, and four guest floors.

Famous for its charming traditional Seville architecture, cobbled streets, fiery flamenco dancing, trail-blazing tapas bars, and signature scent of orange blossom that permeates throughout the city, Seville is the perfect addition to Nobu Hotel's growing portfolio. Appealing to the top Spaniard clients and discerning international travellers, the city also plays host to the famed Feria de Abril, a colourful celebration that takes place following the Holy Week when the streets come alive for a week of festivities.

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality comments, "We are delighted to be partnering with MHRE on our third hotel and restaurant, following the announcements of San Sebastián and Madrid, and to be opening our sixth Spanish hotel for the brand. Seville is a charming, historic city that has emerged as a must-visit destination for many of our Nobu guests and we are confident that the Nobu brand will be embraced by local residents and international travellers alike."

Javier Illan Plaza, President and CEO of Millenium Hospitality Real Estate comments, "This announcement further fortifies MHRE's partnership with Nobu Hospitality, and I'm thrilled to be bringing the brand to the city of Seville. This marks our third project together and me and the team very much look forward to opening each of the properties and inviting guests to experience the Nobu lifestyle."

