U-Select-It Introduces Scan & Go Market

USI's versatile, self-service Scan & Go Market provides the right balance of product security for operators, and convenience for customers who simply pay, scan and go

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Select-It (USI), a leading global vending solutions provider, proudly announces the addition of Scan & Go Market to its family of products. For over 90 years, U-Select-It has continuously developed innovative automated retail solutions with operators and end consumers in mind. USI's new Scan & Go Market is breaking traditional refreshment dispensing models with its unique versatility.

Scan & Go Market Vending Machine - U-Select-It (PRNewswire)

Featuring a fast and easy self-checkout experience for end consumers, USI's Scan & Go Market allows operators to stock a wide variety of in-demand, high-margin fresh food, beverages, and snacks in one affordable solution.

"Today, operators must make their operations more efficient to remain competitive and as consumer preferences continue to shift toward fresh and healthy, the demand for flexible and affordable solutions such as Scan & Go Market will continue to grow," said Ted O'Brien, President, Sales.

This self-service retail solution provides the right balance of product security for operators and convenience for end consumers who simply pay, scan and go. Controlled access with automatic locking prevents theft while allowing end consumers to access products from the cooler before making their purchase decision. Its flexibility and scalability make it an ideal solution for a wide variety of locations.

"Scan & Go Market will expand the growing market of locations for operators who have been waiting for a solution that offers an optimal level of both product security and convenience through product accessibility," said Jim Chico, Vice President, Sales. "Scan & Go is ideal for locations where sales don't justify a fully 'open' retail micro market set-up, but have a desire to provide consumers with a premium, micro market experience. As well as locations that have sufficient foot traffic to accommodate a full micro market but have a high risk of theft."

With cutting-edge technology, Scan & Go Market offers innovative features and functionality. Unlike micro markets, Scan & Go Market sends data through DEX, seamlessly integrating operators' existing VMS.

"USI is looking forward to continuing the development of our innovative dispensing solutions for the convenience services industry," said Andres Martinez, Vice President of Engineering and QA. "Scan & Go Market is an affordable way for operators to bring a 'micro market' experience to their locations, and their consumers enjoy the convenience and accessibility that it provides."

For more information, click here or contact U-Select-It at 1-800-247-8709.

About U-Select-It

Based in Des Moines, IA, U-Select-It is a leading global vending solutions provider, offering the industry's most comprehensive range of integrated, full-line vending equipment, services, and technology. Family owned and operated, U-Select-It has served the convenience services industry since 1931. www.uselectit.com -- Tel: 1.800.247.8709.

Media Contact

Ashley Hubler

U-Select-It

Tel: +1 (515) 271.8539

ahubler@uselectit.com

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018508/Vending_Machine.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018509/USI_LOGO.jpg

U-Select-It Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U-Select-It