Hyundai Mobis pushes the boundaries of safety innovations with breakthrough airbag technology

Brain Injury Prevention Airbag gets a perfect score from the US' Obilique crash test and wins the Silver Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit in the government-held New Technology Commercialization Competition.

The company unveiled various innovations including Face-to-face Protection Airbags, Curtain Airbags and Omnidirectional Airbags for PBVs.

Hyundai Mobis delivers essential proprietary airbag components based on extensive R&D to pioneer car safety features and gears in the future mobility sector.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) is captivating the global audience with its unrivaled technologies that far outpace those of overseas rivals in automotive safety components, including air bag modules.

Hyundai Mobis PBV airbags in action. ① Face-to-face Protection Airbag burst down from the car ceiling to prevent passengers facing each other from crashing into one another. ② Curtain Airbags drop down from the area that connects the ceiling and the roof to envelop the entire area inside the car. ③ Omnidirectional Airbags that are placed inside seats surround the passengers’ body all at once to minimize injuries. (PRNewswire)

The Brain Injury Prevention Airbag developed by Hyundai Mobis received a perfect score in the Brain Injury Criteria (BrIC) in a new crash test conducted by the US' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The Brain Injury Prevention Airbag showed proven performance in the Obilque Crash test, which is due to be introduced by the NHTSA in light of the actual accident scenarios. The technology also won the Silver Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit at the New Technology Commercialization Competition hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) in Korea.

Conventional airbags installed in mass-produced cars and similar equipment offered by other automakers don't fully prevent a passenger's head from turning or getting injured. On the other hand, the new airbag by Hyundai Mobis has a protruding area (supplementary chamber) that maximizes pressure on the area about the time to prevent the passenger's head from turning. This effectively lowers the possibility of the driver receiving a head injury.

In addition, Hyundai Mobis has developed a Total Airbag Solution designed for purpose-built vehicles (PBVs) targeting the future mobility trend. To accommodate the varying interior design, the company placed airbags in niche areas inside the vehicle.

First of all, Face-to-face Protection Airbags burst from the center ceiling to prevent passengers from colliding with one another. Curtain Airbags are installed in the four areas where the windows are connected to the roof, and they pop open to cover all four directions inside the vehicle as the name suggests. Moreover, Omnidirectional Airbags, which are placed on the left and the right side on the back of the seat, act as a protective shield that surrounds the passenger's body.

Hyundai Mobis also developed Slim Airbags, which are as much as 40% thinner than the previous ones to better suit electric vehicles that have a very different structure compared to internal combustion cars. Slim Airbags can be installed in small spaces, such as on variable display panels or on the side of a slender seat. When the airbag is placed on an in-car display, the size is adjustable based on the position. In this way, the driver can get the optimum protection depending on the distance between the driver and the display.

Going forward, Hyundai Mobis will lead the safety solution of the future in the mobility sector as it secures intellectual properties regarding prior airbag innovations.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.co.kr/

