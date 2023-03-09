IDEMIA Continues Long-Standing Partnership with Florida Department of Law Enforcement to Deliver World-Leading MBIS Cloud Technology

Agreement marks the largest law enforcement contract in IDEMIA Identity and Security North America history.

RESTON, Va., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA, the world-leading secure identity solutions provider, announced today it will continue its more than twenty-year partnership with Florida Department of Law Enforcement with a new contract to deliver their cloud-based Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS)-- a comprehensive solution centered on an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS). The solution provides criminal investigators and law enforcement professionals with the best in class multi-biometric search engine to analyze crucial biometric data, including fingerprint, latent fingerprint, palm print, latent palm print, and face.

The secure and flexible cloud-based MBIS offers image enhancement and filtering tools with powerful verification and comparison features. This supports case management by storing evidence images and case-to-case link information, providing efficiency to detectives. Hosted on government cloud platforms, MBIS eliminates the need of replacing hardware through system and process advancements.

"IDEMIA has over 40 years' experience working alongside the world's leading law enforcement agencies, including over 20 years with FDLE. We're honored to have the opportunity to continue our partnership and further their goals to keep their communities safe," said Casey Mayfield, Senior Vice President, Justice and Public Safety, IDEMIA Identity and Security North America.

IDEMIA works with over 32 state and 36 county and city law enforcement agencies to deploy secure, accurate, and thorough identity verification solutions. Continued innovation is a top priority and IDEMIA is consistently leading in multiple third-party tests, where their proprietary algorithms are featured among the top performers in accuracy, and where facial recognition algorithms outrank the rest of the top 20 most accurate algorithms in terms of fairness.

IDEMIA I&S is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to help people access what matters most more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

