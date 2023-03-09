Jim Norris to retire from Link-age, company welcomes new team members Mike Randolph and Aaron Huminsky

MASON, Ohio, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Link-age announced today that Jim Norris, Executive Director of Link-age Solutions and head of Link-age's dining program, will be retiring from Link-age effective March 31, 2023. Jim spent over 17 years serving the members of Link-age.

As the leader of Link-age's dining program, Norris led the way on moving from sole-source to dual-source in food service distribution and on the company's Food Buy partnership in 2010, among other accomplishments.

"My time has been focused on people and the relationships that have meant so much to me," stated Norris. "I have had the pleasure of working with a team that commits itself daily to positive performance for all stakeholders. I owe an abundance of gratitude to the member dining professionals that have touched my life in so many ways."

Link-age also announced that two new team members have joined the company. Mike Randolph joins Link-age Solutions as Director of Dining Solutions. Mike spent the previous 16 years as Food Service Director at Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville, Ohio. Aaron Huminsky joins Link-age as Director of Business Development. Aaron comes to Link-age with 20 years of healthcare experience with organizations like Cardinal Health and the Cleveland Clinic, holding leadership roles in sales, business development, and category management.

"I have seen firsthand the solutions and value Link-age brings to its members in my past role on the Link-age Dining Council, and I am thrilled to be joining this fantastic team," said Randolph. "I look forward to using my unique background in food service management to serve Link-age members around the country."

"My past healthcare experience translates directly with the value Link-age brings to its members, and I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to help them in every way that I can," said Huminsky. "My goal is to have each of our members utilize the Link-age team as their primary resource for all their supply chain and resident engagement needs."

Link-age is a Mason, Ohio-based company with membership comprised of more than 1000 senior living communities located across the United States. Link-age's three interconnected companies - Solutions, Connect, and Ventures - work together to develop and deliver services that help senior living organizations focus on being successful. For more information, visit www.linkageconnect.com.

