NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuntman, an established Manhattan-based hospitality public relations agency, has been named as the Agency of Record for the Italian Trade Agency of New York's Food & Wine Campaign. Stuntman PR will implement a fully integrated U.S. media relations campaign to promote "The Perfect Italian Pair:'' Italy's remarkable food and wine heritage.

Stuntman Named U.S. PR Agency of Record for the Italian Trade Agency of New York's USA Food and Wine Campaign

Spanning 2023, the project aims to increase the perceived value of Italian wine; strengthen the image of Italian foods; and educate the American audience on the variety and importance of Made in Italy products. Key markets include New York City, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

"By educating American consumers on how to best pair their favorite Italian products with lesser-known gems originally from the different regions of Italy, the goal of this campaign is to increase awareness about the diversity of "Made in Italy" products. With the support of Stuntman, we aim to teach consumers how to recognize authentic Italian food and wine products and showcase their intrinsic qualities, versatility, authenticity, and culinary techniques," says Trade Commissioner and Executive Director for the US, Antonino Laspina.

Furthermore, the campaign will develop positive dynamics toward the chosen U.S. market targets and will raise informed purchasing awareness, encouraging consumers to choose protected products over counterfeit and deceptive ones.

"While many chefs, consumers, and home cooks are familiar with Italian cuisine, we look forward to raising awareness and correcting misconceptions regarding the astonishing array of Made in Italy food and wine excellences," says Stuntman PR Founder & CEO Neil Alumkal. "There's a wealth of history and important details of traceability that many in the U.S. aren't familiar with yet."

Stuntman's collaboration with ITA reconfirms its position as the leading US PR agency with a specialty in Made in Italy food & beverage products. Along with ITA, they currently count Parmigiano Reggiano; Balsamic Vinegar of Modena; Rimessa Roscioli; and historic pasticceria Olivieri 1882 among their Italian clients.

About Stuntman PR

Stuntman is a global media relations agency with a specialized client roster of culinary and hospitality practice areas. The agency's focus is to implement all facets of traditional PR as well as garner attention through highly creative and disruptive strategies. With offices in Manhattan and Rome, the agency handles publicity campaigns for the likes of Parmigiano Reggiano, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ: VWE), and Marky's Caviar.

About the Italian Trade Agency

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is the Italian government agency entrusted with the promotion of the authentic Made in Italy and with facilitating business contacts between Italian companies and the rest of the world. In the United States its objective is to educate, to expand relations between Italian and American companies and to develop trade between Italy and the US. To attain this goal, the ITA provides information and assists companies in selecting their partners, promotes products through prominent exhibitions and trade shows (Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows, Private Label Association show and Pizza Expo), seminars, trade delegations at the largest shows in Italy (Cibus, Tuttofood, and Vinitaly for the wine sector), tastings and media campaigns both in Italy and in the US. With 81 offices in 67 countries, its network of five US offices are each specialized in the various trade sectors and are located in New York (head office for the food & beverage sectors), Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Houston.

