Financial Women's Association Celebrates 65th Anniversary by Honoring NYSE Chair Sharon Bowen, BMO's Dan Barclay and past FWA Presidents

NEW YORK, March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Every year, the Financial Women's Association (FWA) recognizes changemakers in the public and private sectors who have made a difference.

FWA Celebrates 65th Anniversary and Pays Tribute to this Year's Honorees: FWA President Hermina "Nina" Batson with FWA Public Sector Woman of the Year Sharon Bowen, Chair, NYSE and FWA Male Ally of the Year Dan Barclay, CEO, BMO Capital Markets

This year, to mark its 65th Anniversary and gala dinner in New York City, the FWA recognized the contributions of NYSE Chair, Sharon Bowen as Public Sector Woman of the Year, and BMO Capital Markets Chief Executive Officer Dan Barclay as Male Ally of the Year. In addition, the FWA celebrates its Past Presidents for their legacy in making the FWA the success it is today, recognizing them as Private Sector Women of the Year.

"It gives us great pleasure to recognize Sharon and Dan for their contributions to our mission to promote the professional development and advancement of all women through education, mentorship, scholarships, networking, alliances, and advocacy across the financial community," said FWA President Hermina 'Nina' Batson, who is also the association's first Black president. "This year's in-person gala dinner, which comes a day after International Women's Day and as we celebrate Women's History Month, is an opportunity to thank our leadership and members, past and present, for helping to drive IDEA – Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access – as we pave the way forward for all women in finance."

The March 9th event at Convene, located in the heart of New York City overlooking Times Square, also recognized FWA undergraduate scholars and mentors from the FWA's educational initiatives.

The FWA provides a forum for women to demonstrate their leadership and advisory skills through networking, ground-breaking educational programs, distinguished speakers, with peer-to-peer and next generation mentoring, along with practical and professional development training.

Since its founding, the FWA has shown unwavering commitment and dedication in supporting these goals and sharing best practices and building a stronger pipeline.

"Thanks to the FWA leadership team and especially thanks and congratulations to Nina Batson, a trailblazer and history maker in her own right," said Sharon Bowen, who broke barriers by becoming the first woman and the first person of color to become Chair of the Board of Directors of the New York Stock Exchange. "I also want to congratulate those who are being honored."

"BMO is proud to celebrate the long-standing and impactful partnership with the Financial Women's Association," said Dan Barclay, who has 31 years of investment banking experience in a broad range of industries and has been recognized as a Champion of Change. "Congratulations to the FWA for its 65th anniversary. BMO is honored to play a part in accelerating the success of women in the financial sector."

The FWA's Awards Ceremony is an annual tribute to the FWA's robust history and to its ongoing mission to advance the leadership growth and accelerate the success of all women in the financial sector by fostering alliances and preparing the current and next generation of professionals.

FWA President's Circle Supporters

The FWA gratefully acknowledged the generosity and commitment of its President's Circle Fortune 500 partners, who support the FWA in providing mentoring programs and scholarships to over 6,500 underrepresented and underserved young professionals and students. In particular, the FWA acknowledged the contributions of BMO Capital Markets to the FWA Education Fund over the past 11 years, including through the BMO "Equity Through Education" program and the Back2Business Program.

About the FWA

The FWA was founded in 1956 to help advance the leadership of women in the financial community. The New York-based organization partners with companies to share best practices and provides opportunities for members to build their careers, meet industry leaders, earn the support of powerful women and major companies, and contribute to the next generation of female leaders. The FWA's community activities include mentoring, scholarships, and training programs. The FWA High School Mentoring Program has impacted the lives of dozens of young women, empowering them to overcome sometimes overwhelming odds to graduate from high school and attend college. The FWA's Wall Street Exchange Program has helped over a thousand interns develop professional and networking skills; the FWA Adult Financial Literacy training programs have helped educate over 200 underserved women about personal financial matters, and 2,000 students have participated in the FWA's Financial Backpack Literacy training. In addition, 140 scholarships have been awarded to MBA students and 250 Undergraduate FWA/BMO Scholarships have been awarded to undergraduate students.

For further information about the 65th Anniversary Gala or the FWA, please contact the FWA Office on 212 533-2141 ext 303.

Visit our newsroom at www.fwa.org/news-room; and learn about membership or partnering with the FWA at www.fwa.org.

FWA Past Presidents Honored as Women of the Year








Name


Date    


Name


Date








Nancy Zucker


1956 - 1957       


Barbara B. Roberts


1991 - 1992

Joan Williams Farr


1957 - 1958


Mina Baker Knoll


1992 - 1993





Ruth L. Finch Powers


1993 - 1994

Marguerite Beer Platt


1965 - 1967


Debra D. Flanz


1994 - 1995





Gail S. Miner


1995 - 1996





Jeannette G. Hobson


1996 - 1997

Martha S. Sproule


1972 - 1973


Dominique Martinet


1997 - 1998

Bernadette M. Bartels Murphy     


1973 - 1974


Lenore C. Albom


1998 - 1999

Sheila M. Baird


1974 - 1975


Pamela J. Packard


1999 - 2000

M. Helen Fisher Bennett


1975 - 1976


Kimberly L. Quinones     


2000 - 2001

Susan Dollinger


1977 - 1978


Betsy L. Werley


2001 - 2002

Melinda L. Lloyd


1978 - 1979


Joan Shapiro Green


2002 - 2003

Candace L. Straight


1979 - 1980


Mary Rudie Barneby


2003 - 2004

Susan Fisher Greenwood


1980 - 1981


Kelly A. Mathieson


2004 - 2005

JoAnn Heffernan Heisen


1981 - 1982


Judith L. Mellars


2005 - 2006

Pamela J. Newman


1982 - 1983


Martha Clark Goss


2006 - 2007

Ellen M. Sills-Levy


1983 - 1984


Lily Klebanoff Blake


2007 - 2008

Myrna Z. Weiss


1984 - 1985


Kristin McDonough


2008 - 2009

Norma Niehoff-Emerson


1985 - 1986


Stephanie Hauge


2009 - 2010

Myra Leigh Tobin


1986 - 1987


Susan Ganz


2010 - 2011

Margaret N. Newborg


1987 - 1988


Anne Izzillo


2011 - 2012

Heidi S. Steiger


1988 - 1989


Susan Harper


2012 - 2013

Barbara M. Reno


1989 - 1990


Kimberly Weinrick


2013 - 2014

Lucille V. Corrier


1990 - 1991


Maureen Adolf


2014 - 2015





Katrin Dambrot


   2015-2017





Stacy Musi


   2017-2018





Simone Vinocour


   2019-2021








L-to-R: FWA BMO Student Honoree Jenny He; FWA President Hermina “Nina” Batson and FWA Baruch...
L-to-R: FWA BMO Student Honoree Jenny He; FWA President Hermina "Nina" Batson and FWA Baruch Student Honoree Amber Watts

