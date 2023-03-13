Three Nights of Concerts Announced for Equip Exposition This October

Third Eye Blind, Dylan Scott Headline as Trade Show Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, announces a stellar entertainment lineup for the blockbuster trade show being held October 17-20 at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC).

Third Eye Blind will headline a "thank you" concert at the KFC YUM! Center on Thursday, October 19, for the event's first-ever arena concert.

Third Eye Blind will headline a "thank you" concert at the KFC YUM! Center on Thursday, October 19, for the event's first-ever arena concert, and singer-songwriter Dylan Scott will open this incredible show thanking the many people who make Equip Exposition what it is.

This special arena concert acknowledges the many significant friends and partners of Equip Expo that have welcomed the trade show to Louisville for 40 years, and promises to be a rocking great time for Equip Exposition attendees.

"We're celebrating our 40th anniversary of Expo, and we couldn't have grown to this point without the support of thousands of people — from our attendees and exhibitors at the show to the bartenders and hotel staff throughout the city," says Kris Kiser, President of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages the trade show. "They all make the 'Expo experience' possible, and we want to say thank you with this concert."

He adds, "The entire industry comes to Expo, and now everyone who participates can come to the party. It's on us."

Kiser adds Equip Expo also couldn't be possible without the generous support of The City of Louisville, Louisville Tourism, Kentucky Venues, hotels, restaurants, Hardscape North America, the Irrigation Association, Pool and Hot Tub Alliance, Professional Grounds Management Society, Kentucky Humane Society, Fern, education partners, members of the media, and others.

Registered attendees and exhibitors for Equip Exposition may attend all three nights of entertainment for free with their registration badges serving as tickets. Tourism industry partners can attend the "thank you" concert for free and will be contacted by Equip Expo staff to set up credentialing.

Last year, Equip Expo attracted more than 25,000 attendees who hailed from all 50 states and 49 countries. The show brings over $20 million in revenue to Louisville, and books more than 32,000 hotel rooms during show week.

In addition to the concert at the KFC YUM! Center, entertainment during the 2023 three-day event include:

House band, The Crashers with a jamming Welcome Party at the downtown Kentucky International Convention Center on Tuesday night, October 17 . Food and hors d'oeuvres will be provided and there will be a cash bar for drinks.

A free Fourth Street Live! Concert by the Juicebox Heroes starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18 in Louisville's historic downtown.

World-champion, Kentucky -based chainsaw carver, Abby Peterson , at the Kentucky Exposition Center, October 18 – 20, to carve a statue of TurfMutt Foundation spokesdog, Mulligan the TurfMutt.

This year, Equip Expo's entertainment is spread across several well-known Louisville venues — the Kentucky Exposition Center, the Kentucky International Convention Center, the KFC YUM! Center, and Fourth Street Live.

"Equip Expo offers a week-long experience for a range of interconnected industries – including outdoor power equipment, landscaping, hardscaping, tree care, design, lighting, irrigation and more," said Kiser. "While business is going on, fun is definitely part of the equation."

Equip Exposition hotel reservations are open and making plans early on where to stay is strongly encouraged. Registration to the show will open in April.

Equip Expo 2022 was the largest show in its 40-year history. "We sold every inch of both indoor and outdoor exhibit space last year, and, in fact, had a waiting list," said Kiser. "I encourage anyone seeking to participate in this year's show to act quickly—starting with reserving your hotel room. If you're going to fly in, book it today."

Hardscape North America continues to co-locate with the show and the Professional School of Grounds Management offers its annual conference and enhanced educational workshops during the event.

Visit www.equipexposition.com for more details.

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and in 2021 was ranked the second-largest trade show in the United States. The show publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

