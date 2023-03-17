American Academy of Dermatology installs new officers, board members

NEW ORLEANS, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three new officers and four new board members will be installed immediately upon conclusion of the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology, the world's largest dermatologic society. The officers and board members are all board-certified dermatologists and members of the AAD, the world's largest dermatologic society that represents more than 20,800 physicians who specialize in diagnosis and treatment of skin, hair, and nail conditions.

Terrence A. Cronin Jr., MD, FAAD, will hold the office of president for one year. He earned his medical degree from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and completed his dermatology residency and served as chief resident at the University of Miami, where he is currently an assistant voluntary professor. Dr. Cronin has been involved with the Academy at the leadership level since 2006. He is a past chair of the Academy's Advisory Board and has served on its Board of Directors and its Executive Committee. Dr. Cronin maintains a private practice in Melbourne, Florida.

Robert S. Kirsner, MD, PhD, FAAD, will hold the office of vice president for one year beginning in March 2023. He is chair and Harvey Blank endowed professor at the Dr. Phillip Frost Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. He most recently served on the Academy's Board of Directors and previously chaired the Academy's Council on Education.

Board Members

Each individual listed below will serve a four-year term on the American Academy of Dermatology's Board of Directors.

Bruce A. Brod, MD, MHCI, FAAD, is clinical professor of dermatology and associate dean of continuing medical education at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. He currently serves as chair of the AADA's Council on Government Affairs and Health Policy. He previously served as president of the Pennsylvania Academy of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, Philadelphia Dermatological Society, and American Contact Dermatitis Society.

Brent Moody, MD, FAAD, is in private practice in Nashville, Tennessee. He recently served the Academy as chair of the AADA Patient Access and Payer Relations Committee. Dr. Moody was chairman of the Tennessee Dermatology Society. In addition, Dr. Moody has published over 30 dermatology peer-reviewed publications and led more than 20 dermatology presentations.

Todd Schlesinger, MD, FAAD, is in private practice in Charleston, South Carolina. Dr. Schlesinger has academic appointments as affiliate assistant professor at the Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine where he also serves as clinical preceptor at the university's College of Health Professions. In addition, Dr. Schlesinger is clinical instructor at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Schlesinger is the Editor-in-Chief of the AAD's Dialogues in Dermatology podcast. Dr. Schlesinger previously served as president of the South Carolina Medical Association.

Allison T. Vidimos, MD, RPh, FAAD, is chairman of the department of dermatology at Cleveland Clinic and professor of dermatology at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine and Case Western Reserve University. She served on the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology Editorial Board and as chair of the AAD's Scientific Assembly Committee. In addition, Dr. Vidimos is president of the Ohio Dermatological Association and previously served as president of the American College of Mohs Surgery.

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations. A sister organization to the Academy, the American Academy of Dermatology Association is the resource for government affairs, health policy and practice information for dermatologists, and plays a major role in formulating policies that can enhance the quality of dermatologic care. With a membership of more than 20,800 physicians worldwide, the Academy is committed to: advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair, and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education, and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care because skin, hair, and nail conditions can have a serious impact on your health and well-being. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow @AADskin on Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube and @AADskin1 on Instagram.

For a headshot of Dr. Cronin, email mediarelations@aad.org

View original content:

SOURCE American Academy of Dermatology