Bay State Milling Combines Innovation with Legacy to Launch Wingold® Wellness Multi-Purpose Flour

Powered by HealthSense® High-Fiber Wheat, the new flour is a turnkey solution for bakeries and manufacturers to enhance nutrition and deliver great taste and functionality

QUINCY, Mass., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay State Milling Company, an innovative plant-based ingredient supplier, announced today the launch of Wingold® Wellness multi-purpose flour, a better-for-you blend that offers three times the gut-healthy fiber of traditional refined wheat flour with the same taste, functionality and quality.

Wingold® Wellness Multi-Purpose Flour

Powered by Bay State Milling's HealthSense ® High-Fiber Wheat Flour, Wingold® Wellness is a 1:1 replacement for traditional refined wheat flour, delivering a good source of fiber across several applications including pizza, pasta, bread and tortillas without the need for fiber additives. Made simply from just one ingredient - wheat - this new flour offers retail and wholesale bakeries and manufacturers a cost-effective, drop-in solution that can enhance a product's nutritional profile without the need for formulation adjustments.

With the introduction of Wingold® Wellness, Bay State Milling combines its most beloved legacy brand with its newest wheat-based innovation to offer a healthy and affordable quality flour to its valued customers. The brand also offers important prebiotic fiber benefits at a time when consumers are prioritizing digestive health – with one in four saying that it's the most important aspect of their overall health (according to IFIC ). What's more, the new multi-purpose flour can help to close the dietary fiber gap in consumers' diets – as 95% of Americans are not achieving the recommended amount of fiber each and every day.

"We're excited to offer an innovative take on our legacy product to meet the growing consumer and industry demand for natural foods that have real health benefits," said Ed Fish, Vice President and General Manager of the Company's Varietal Solutions business unit. "This product launch provides a glimpse into the future of HealthSense®, which can be used to easily elevate and extend both legacy flour brands and our customers' products."

Milled at Bay State Milling's facility in Winona, Minnesota, Wingold® Wellness is available in 50-pound sacks and offers a unique opportunity for manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to meet their consumers' growing desire for better-for-you versions of their favorite wheat-based foods without sacrificing taste for nutrition.

About Bay State Milling Company

Bay State Milling Company, a 5th generation family-owned business, has provided exceptional flour and plant-based ingredients since 1899. Its core purpose is to provide food ingredients to promote the growth of sustainable, healthful and affordable food choices for the consumer. In pursuit of this purpose, the Company has a strategic intent to be the leading supplier of plant-based ingredients for the next generation of foods in North America. www.baystatemilling.com .

Bay State Milling logo

