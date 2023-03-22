George Washington University to Host Webinar on Restoring Patient Trust Using a Health Justice Approach

Training series highlights solutions for HIV and COVID-19 screenings in primary care

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS) is hosting a free webinar on April 12 on how medical professionals can restore patient trust using a health justice approach. The webinar is a part of a training series for the Two in One: HIV + COVID Screening and Testing Model, and will feature Philip M. Alberti, Ph.D., senior director of health equity research and policy at the Association of American Medical Colleges.

"Our discussion with Philip will begin the important work of understanding how to restore trust in patient populations that have traditionally been marginalized," said Maranda Ward, EdD, MPH, principal investigator of the Two in One Model and assistant professor of clinical research and leadership at The George Washington University. "Health justice allows us to understand the underlying social and structural factors that determines health, such as community safety, education, housing, and access to healthy food. With that holistic approach in mind, attendees will learn how to translate principles of health justice into clinical interactions."

The Two in One Model uses a combined health and racial equity lens to give primary care practitioners the tools to better engage in culturally responsive communication on HIV and COVID vaccines with their racial, ethnic, sexual, and gender-minoritized patients.

The training series will offer nine live-streamed continuing medical education lectures as well as an asynchronous CME-bearing module-based training course and toolkit. This session, the fourth in the series, is entitled "Restoring Patient Trust through a Health Justice Approach," and is scheduled for Friday, April 12, from 12 – 1 p.m. ET. Anyone can register for the event here .

This program has been supported by an independent educational grant from Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information on this research-informed model, visit the Two-in-One website at: twoinone.smhs.gwu.edu.

About the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

Founded in 1824, the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS) was the first medical school in the nation's capital and is the 11th oldest in the country. Working together in our nation's capital, with integrity and resolve, the GW SMHS is committed to improving the health and well-being of our local, national and global communities. smhs.gwu.edu.

