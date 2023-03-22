MindWise Innovations and Christie Campus Health Announce a Partnership to Support Mental Health on College and University Campuses

LEXINGTON and DEDHAM, Mass., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie Campus Health, the leading provider of mental health and well-being support services to colleges and universities, and MindWise Innovations, an award-winning service of Riverside Community Care that provides evidence-based mental health and substance use services to schools, organizations, and mental health professionals, are proud to announce a partnership.

Christie Campus Health and Headspace form partnership to help improve the health and wellbeing of college students. (PRNewsfoto/Christie Campus Health) (PRNewswire)

The collaboration will provide colleges and universities with a comprehensive mental health support system that augments and enhances existing on campus clinical resources. This will include resources such as a 24/7 student support line staffed by licensed mental health professionals, direct clinical interventions, anonymous online mental health screening tools, and a library of educational trainings on topics like suicide prevention for students as well as faculty and staff.

"MindWise is proud to partner with Christie Campus Health as we expand our efforts to support college student mental health," said Lisa K. Desai, Psy.D., Chief Behavioral Health Officer, MindWise Innovations. "We know that while mental health concerns continue to rise among college students, accessing resources remains a challenge. Christie Campus Health's suite of services including in-the-moment contact with a clinician, therapy options, and self-guided wellness tools have demonstrated benefits. At MindWise Innovations, we provide expertise in suicide prevention, trauma response, and behavioral health education to support the campus population in times of crisis, and through individual and systemic change. Together, Christie Campus Health and MindWise Innovations will continue our mission to promote well-being and resilience during the formative college years."

Kaitlin Gallo, Ph.D., Chief Clinical Officer of Christie Campus Health added, "The team at Christie Campus Health is thrilled that our new partnership with MindWise Innovations will help us further promote mental health and wellness on college campuses. This collaboration provides options for not just students but also for faculty and staff who have been affected by the increasing mental health needs of their students."

About MindWise Innovations

With the goal of shaping the current and future state of behavioral health for the better, MindWise Innovations provides evidence-based mental health and substance use services such as educational programs, training, consultation, and crisis response for schools, organizations, and mental health professionals. Headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts, MindWise is powered by Riverside Community Care, a non-profit leader in behavioral health and human services.

Visit www.mindwise.org to learn more.

About Christie Campus Health

Christie Campus Health is dedicated to improving the mental health and well-being of college students by helping colleges and universities expand the way they reach and support students in need. Offering the most comprehensive set of support services, inclusive of a 24/7 Support Line providing unlimited and in-the-moment support, clinically validated self-care resources, face-to-face and virtual counseling visits and student care Navigators, Christie partners with colleges to deliver innovative, equitable and high-quality mental health services to students. Whether adding more services to expand a school's current mental health offering or implementing new services, Christie delivers a customized solution, enhancing support for students. Christie currently offers our comprehensive mental health platform to nearly 100 colleges and universities, supporting over 700,000 students nationally and internationally.

Visit www.christiecampus.com to learn more.

Contact: Teresa Verity, tverity@christiecampus.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Christie Campus Health