Nick Serrault Named COO of Key People Solutions Business

DALLAS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton has tapped a key leader from the global business, Nick Serrault, to serve as Chief Operating Officer of a key collection of offices within its People Solutions business.

As COO, Serrault will be responsible for operations and business development for a critical region of Lockton's People Solutions business, including Dallas, Plano, Houston, Ft. Worth, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Edina, MN. The business helps guide clients nationwide to people solutions that drive employee understanding, engagement, and satisfaction, incorporate competitive total rewards and benefits packages, and manage and measure the effectiveness of their programs.

Serrault is an experienced operations leader for Lockton and will also be responsible for attracting and developing industry leading talent.

"Nick worked side-by-side with me as chief of staff over the past several years. He made me better and he made Lockton better," said Lockton CEO Peter Clune. "Nick brings deep business acumen and Lockton knowledge to this role. Our clients and people will greatly benefit from his leadership."

Serrault had previously served as Chief of Staff to Peter Clune, CEO where he was a member of the global operations team. Following a career in finance, with stints at JP Morgan and Wells Fargo, Serrault joined Lockton in 2016 and has held several key operational roles for the company, including Chief of Staff.

"I am excited about this opportunity to join an innovative and growing business that is focused on making our clients' organizations more successful and just as importantly, their people's lives better," said Serrault. "Growing from a position of strength is always an exciting time for any organization."

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 9,500+ Associates doing business in over 135 countries to focus solely on clients' risk, insurance and people needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

For 14 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." Lockton was named among the 2021 Best Managed Companies by Deloitte and the Wall Street Journal, a program that recognizes excellence and honors private companies for their strategy, execution, culture, and financials. For more information, visit www.lockton.com.

