SOUTHERN LIVING 2023 IDEA HOUSE RETURNS TO NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE AREA

NEW YORK and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's Southern Living announces today that its 2023 Idea House is located in the Leiper's Fork area of Tennessee, about 30 miles south of Nashville. The home will be open for public tours from August to December 2023, and will be featured on SouthernLiving.com and in the September 2023 issue of Southern Living, available on newsstands August 18.

Nestled in the hills of Tennessee, the 2023 Idea House is a 5,600 square-foot home that blends a contemporary feel with the warmth and character of a classic Tennessee farmhouse. This year's Idea House was built and designed with an eye to the future, and sustainability was considered throughout the process such as selecting energy-efficient windows and appliances, sourcing antique and local furnishings, and prioritizing natural and biodegradable materials. Inspired by the location, the house features an in-home music room complete with a grand piano, a party barn primed for entertaining, and decor inspired by local artists.

"We're calling this our Country House as a nod to Music City, and to the fact that it was designed to embrace its beautiful rural setting," said Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living. "This home is all about a connection to the land, and that comes through in design choices that prioritize sustainability, endless porches for entertaining and living outside, and plants everywhere."

This year's Idea House is made possible by a talented team from across the South: husband-and-wife duo Patrick and Mary Hatcliff of Hatcliff Construction, Bill Holloway and Luke Sippel of Lake and Land Studio, Laura Hodges of Laura Hodges Studio, and Butch Hamby of Southern Creations Landscaping.

Deirdre Finnegan, VP, Publisher of Southern Living, said, "For 35 years, our Idea House Program has continued to inspire our readers and celebrate the Southern lifestyle, and we're excited to bring the program back to the Nashville area after ten years. The location is perfect for this year's Idea House, and the design of this home is inspired by both the beautiful scenery in Leiper's Fork and as by its proximity to the heart of country music. We're excited to bring our new and returning sponsors to Tennessee and to share the creative ways in which their innovative products are showcased in this year's house."

There are currently 15 sponsors of the 2023 Idea House whose products will be included in the home: Alabama Stone Co. (A Division of Vetter Stone), Clopay, Command™ Brand, James Hardie, Kerrygold, Marvin®, Monogram Luxury Appliances, PEDIGREE® brand, Phantom Screens, Regina Andrew, Sherwin-Williams, Southern Living® Collection Exclusively at Dillard's, Southern Living ® Plant Collection, SUMMER CLASSICS, and Zuri® Premium Decking.

Tickets for in-person tours of the home will go on sale in July. A portion of the proceeds of home tour tickets will go to local charities. In November, the Idea House will be decorated for the holidays, with activations to be scheduled in celebration of the season.

Following the completion of the house, a Southern Living House Plan for the 2023 Idea House will be available for purchase at SouthernLivingHousePlans.com .

More information about the 2023 Idea House can be found on Southern Living's website .

ABOUT SOUTHERN LIVING

Southern Living celebrates the essence of life in the South, covering the best in Southern food, homes, gardens and travel. Southern Living connects consumers to the region's rich culture through a robust multi-platform presence, including print, digital and social as well as its Biscuits & Jam podcast and licensing partnerships. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Southern Living is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

