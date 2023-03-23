2023 Corales Puntacana Championship PGA TOUR begins: the most important golf tournament of the year in the Dominican Republic

The event has positioned Punta Cana as a leading golf destination in the Caribbean.

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth edition of the Corales Puntacana Championship PGA TOUR Event officially began at the Corales golf course, running through Sunday, March 26, with an increased purse of $100,000 dollars, reaching $3.8 million dollars this year, the highest in the history of Dominican golf, and valid for 300 FedExCup points.

Corales Puntacana Championship Press Conference (PRNewswire)

During the inaugural press conference of the event, held at the clubhouse of the Corales golf course, the director of golf courses at Puntacana Resort & Club and professional player, Hiram Silfa, said: "On behalf of Grupo Puntacana and its brand Puntacana Resort & Club, it is an honor to host the first PGA TOUR Event in the Dominican Republic for the sixth consecutive year. As a professional player in the tournament, it is an incredible experience to be able to represent my country on the PGA TOUR."

120 players from the United States, Europe and Latin America will be competing for the title of "King of Corales", facing past tournament champions Chad Ramey (2022), Joel Dahmen (2021) and Brice Garnett (2018). Dominican representation will be led by players Hiram Silfa, Juan José Guerra and Radhamés Peña.

"I have so many fond memories of my victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship. It was a springboard for my career and something I will never forget. I'm excited to return to the Dominican Republic to defend my title and enjoy the experience among the wonderful people in Punta Cana," affirmed Chad Ramey, defending champion of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

John Norris, Senior Vice President of Tournament Business Affairs PGA TOUR, added: "Each and every year the stature of the Corales Puntacana Championship continues to rise, and the 2023 tournament is no exception. With an amazing Title Sponsor and Host in the Puntacana Resort & Club we are poised for another exciting week as the spotlight will shine bright on Punta Cana and all of the Dominican Republic. The PGA TOUR is honored and proud to be a part of what we all know means so much to our players, fans and the local community."

The event will be broadcast live on Golf Channel on Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24 from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., and on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

For more information: https://www.puntacana.com/coraleschampionship

https://www.puntacana.com/coraleschampionship/pga-tickets

Instagram/Facebook @coraleschampionship

