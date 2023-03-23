Charming Changsha: An investment destination spurred by better business environment

Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

CHANGSHA, China, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO:

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNR2wdxgxXA

Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, has increasingly streamlined its business environment to bring more businesses to the city known for its manufacturing industry.

Charming Changsha: An investment destination spurred by better business environment
http://english.scio.gov.cn/videos/2023-03/23/content_85187051.htm

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charming-changsha-an-investment-destination-spurred-by-better-business-environment-301779696.html

SOURCE China SCIO

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.