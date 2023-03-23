DIPRA Welcomes Janine M. Alexander as Senior Regional Engineer

Janine Alexander Brings 26+ Years' Experience to Her Work with Southeastern States' Water, Utility Professionals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) welcomes Janine M. Alexander, P.E. as the Senior Regional Engineer for the Southeastern States.

"Janine Alexander is a top professional engineer, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome her onboard with us at DIPRA," said association President Patrick J. Hogan. "Her immense experience will be invaluable as she works with utility and water professionals on projects involving Ductile iron pipe. Janine joins our highly experienced and knowledgeable engineering staff who frequently participate and speak at conferences and publish research on the superior health, environmental and safety benefits of Ductile iron pipe used in drinking water systems by communities and utilities across the country."

As a Senior Regional Engineer, Janine will provide technical expertise to utility managers, engineers, and water system operators who have questions about all aspects related to the application of Ductile iron pipe.

Janine has more than 26 years of experience in utilities, including project management for the design of new facilities, relocations of existing facilities, utility coordination, permitting, construction administration and management, and inspections. She holds certifications for numerous public and private sector projects and has written and presented more than a dozen technical papers at conferences, including the North American Society for Trenchless Technology's annual conference, NASTT No Dig; the American Society of Civil Engineers' Utility Engineering & Surveying Pipeline Conference, and the Florida Section American Water Works Association conference.

Janine has been involved in the design of more than 180 miles of pipelines. In her most recent project, she was Senior Project Manager and Engineer-of-Record for an $82M WIFIA-funded gravity sewer rehabilitation program. She will represent DIPRA as a member of the Tau Beta Pi and Chi Epsilon Engineering Honor Societies. Additionally, Janine is certified by the National Association of Sewer Service Companies in its Pipeline Assessment Certification Program (PACP®), Lateral Assessment Certification Program (LACP®) and Manhole Assessment Certification Program (MACP®) along with certification of cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) and manhole rehabilitation installations (ITCP).

Janine is a licensed professional engineer in both Florida and Texas. Her education includes a Bachelor's degree in Environmental Engineering from the University of Central Florida. Prior to joining DIPRA, Janine worked for Tetra Tech as a Senior Project Manager.

