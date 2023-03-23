FalconX Wins FinTech Breakthrough Award for Decentralized Finance Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconX, the most reliable digital assets prime brokerage for the world's leading institutions, today announced it has earned FinTech Breakthrough's 2023 DeFi Innovation Award for its innovative FalconX 360 platform. The award recognizes the most outstanding products, services and companies that are disrupting the crowded fintech market and shaping the future of global consumer and business finance.

FalconX (PRNewswire)

FalconX 360 is the first and only unified investment and risk management platform for institutional investors providing streamlined access to spot and derivatives trading, credit, clearing, staking, reporting, and more, all in one solution. With FalconX 360, institutional investors can use one account to gain access to 94% of the global crypto market—more than is available through any other single provider in the market today.

"We are honored to be recognized among such an elite group of fintech innovators including past winners like Northwest Mutual, Experian, Charles Schwab and more," said Raghu Yarlagadda, Founder and CEO of FalconX. "This level of recognition proves that decentralized finance is the future of finance and validates FalconX's position at the forefront of the revolution."

FalconX 360's consolidated access saves time and maximizes capital efficiency for investors, and puts risk management, prime services and security controls all in one place. By streamlining access to the digital asset ecosystem, FalconX 360 also allows investors to be much more active and agile in their investments. Instead of splitting $1M across multiple platforms, investors can bring that $1M to FalconX and access diversified investments through a single account, scaling up returns by 3-5X.

FalconX 360 has become the homepage for the world's leading institutional asset managers. The centralized platform that consolidates access to the largest liquidity venues into one dashboard. The platform recently earned the platform a 2023 BIG Innovation Award from the Business Intelligence Group and Most Innovative Fintech Solution by the 2022 Tech Ascension Awards.

To learn more about the FalconX 360 platform for institutional crypto investors, visit www.falconx.io .

About FalconX

FalconX is the largest, most reliable digital assets prime brokerage for the world's leading institutions. We provide the most comprehensive access to the deepest global digital asset liquidity. Through our prime brokerage platform, FalconX 360, investors unlock and scale returns faster and more efficiently than any other platform. Our 24/7, dedicated team for account, operational and trading needs enables investors to navigate dynamic markets around the clock. The company is backed by investors including Accel, Adams Street Partners, Altimeter Capital, American Express Ventures, B Capital, GIC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management and Wellington Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Chicago, Bengaluru, Singapore and Malta. For more information visit falconx.io or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Next PR

falconx@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FalconX