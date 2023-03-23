The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD® Declares "Big Conversations with Little Children: Addressing questions, worries, and fears" a Winner

ATLANTA, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD® awarded Dr. Lauren Starnes' book "Big Conversations with Little Children: Addressing questions, worries, and fears" as a Winner in its 2023 Winners & Distinguished Favorites in the category of Education. Entries from around the world are considered for these awards.

"I am humbled and honored that 'Big Conversations with Little Children: Addressing questions, worries, and fears' was selected as a winner by the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®.

"I wrote this book for early childhood educators and parents on how to talk about emotionally charged topics, such as war, divorce, gender fluidity, death, natural disasters, violence and more, based on actual questions I've heard children ask. I was inspired to do so after my own young children asked me about the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the time.

"This book helps teachers and parents talk about these hard topics with toddlers to elementary school-aged children. Having these challenging conversations is paramount to children's mental health," said Dr. Lauren Starnes, Chief Academic Officer at Goddard Systems.

"We are proud to announce the Winners and Distinguished Favorites in our 2023 Annual INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD. This year included an array of quality and diverse independent books," said awards Sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. "Independent publishing is pushing on every corner of the earth with great content. We are thrilled to be highlighting key titles representing global independent publishing."

The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters.

Selected INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD® Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.

About the author: Dr. Lauren Starnes is an expert in early childhood education. She serves in senior executive leadership for a national early childhood education company and she has worked at every level of early childhood education. Dr. Starnes has completed dual doctoral programs in Child Development and in Educational Leadership from North Carolina State University and Liberty University respectively; Masters in Child Development from North Carolina State University; and Bachelors in Psychology, from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. More information about Lauren is here .

