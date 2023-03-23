MT Sobek Celebrates 50 Years of Rafting in 2023

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Travel Sobek – The Adventure Company™ , the pioneering leader in adventure travel, celebrates 50 years on the river in 2023. Founded by Richard Bangs and John Yost in March 1973, Sobek—named after the Egyptian crocodile deity—pioneered over 100 of the first commercial rafting descents around the globe. These descents included the Indus in Pakistan, the Yangtze in China, and the Zambezi in Zambia.

Award-winning adventure travel company MT Sobek celebrates 50 years of river rafting in 2023.

Today, the award-winning adventure travel company MT Sobek offers incredible rafting trips from Alaska's Alsek River to the Zanskar River in India. Their popular Middle Fork of the Salmon River rafting adventure in the Frank Church – River of No Return Wilderness, just three hours from Boise, is the perfect way to explore wild and scenic Idaho. From their river base in Moab, Utah's adventure hub, they also run exciting Cataract Canyon rafting trips through Canyonlands National Park.

Co-founder Richard Bangs, one of ExplorerWeb's 100 Great Explorers of the Last 100 Years , says "Fifty years ago, we set out with an ungovernable curiosity, turning unnamed corners, and fanning fires of wonder in the wilds of the world. The impulse to explore was irrepressible, the urge to share what we found unrestrainable. And the original spirit of Sobek blazes on today."

"River adventures are a core part of what we do at MT Sobek, and we're proud to work closely with the National Parks Service, the Forest Service, and many National Wildlife Refuges to be able to offer these epic rafting experiences," says Massimo Prioreschi, MT Sobek's President & CEO. "Rafting is a unique and fun way to access remote river wilderness, where guests can unplug, recharge, and connect with the great outdoors."

True to their roots, MT Sobek is busy gearing up for another record year of world-class river trips, led by the top guides in the business. Mara Drazina, Director of Rivers Program Management at MT Sobek, says, "We are delighted to celebrate 50 years of innovation and river history in 2023, while building the next era of backcountry adventures. Our veteran river guides are master facilitators of amazing backcountry experiences, where our guests discover their unknown capabilities through immersion, while empowered by the freedom and grandeur of the wild."

MT Sobek has been named Best Adventure Travel Company by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards twice and is featured on Travel+Leisure's A-List.

Visit www.mtsobek.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Mountain Travel Sobek