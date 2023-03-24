Korelya Capital Invests in Weo, Bringing Total Funds Raised to $15M, and Leads Launch of its Series A Financing Round

MIAMI, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weo, the deep-tech startup that is revolutionizing life's most important component – water - is proud to announce that leading European venture firm, Korelya Capital, has just joined as a new shareholder, bringing the total funds raised to date to $15 million.

Weo is a Miami-based conscientious deep-tech company generating impact by revolutionizing the way the world drinks water. With over 15 years of scientific research, their focus is improving the health and wellness of humans, animals, and plants, by enhancing the natural properties of water with their unique, eco-friendly, water calibration technology. Through its vision of Precision Water, Weo offers to provide biologically calibrated water to address any specific need – from healthy aging and e (PRNewswire)

Weo has spent over a decade researching water and its impact on plants, animals, and human health. Its patented and eco-friendly electrolysis technology uses diamond coated silicon to activate all the biomolecules present in water enhancing their natural properties to better support immunity, vitality, gut and skin health. In line with Precision Medicine or Precision Nutrition, Weo's vision is to offer Precision Water to address any specific needs during the day and for every occasion throughout the journey of one's life.

"We are excited to partner with the first Precision Water deep-tech company and support its expansion to diverse industries, all the way from consumer goods, food, agriculture, CBD, cosmetics, to healthcare", comments Antoine Dresch, Founding partner of Korelya Capital. "Along Weo's growth, Korelya aims to consolidate its position as a strategic shareholder".

In addition to investments previously raised from high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs, the funding from Korelya Capital strengthens Weo's position as a breakthrough innovator in the industry. It comes as Weo's B2C product (Weo Bottle) is sales-ready and will be used to both support the launch of the consumer market and accelerate the commercial phase of its agribusiness solutions. Weo plans to positively impact the water used across the whole food chain.

"As advocates of a sustainable tech ecosystem, we have been deeply inspired by the founder's unique approach to water science and by Weo's ESG roadmap including health impact, sustainable agriculture, healthy foods, and animal welfare. We look forward to supporting the Weo team in Europe and Asia in the coming years", said Fleur Pellerin, Chairwoman and Co-founder of Korelya Capital.

"Korelya Capital's investment marks a significant milestone in Weo's development and a recognition of the remarkable progress and innovation that Weo's team has achieved over the past year", said Anthony Ginter, Founder and CEO of Weo. "We are grateful for the incredible support we have received from our initial private investors over the last two years; this new funding propels us into a new phase of growth, reinforcing our ambition to become the next deep tech champion in the US, Europe, and Asia".

About Korelya Capital

Founded and Chaired by Fleur Pellerin, former French Minister of Digital Economy and Culture, and Antoine Dresch, Korelya Capital is a late-stage venture fund with €750M under management with offices in Paris, London, Seoul and Singapore. Since its launch in 2017, Korelya Capital has notably invested in several European tech champions that became global category leaders (Wallapop, Vestiaire Collective, Glovo, Bolt, Ledger, FINN…). Korelya Capital supports European technology companies in achieving their global ambition, notably through valuable support via its extensive network in Europe and in Asia. korelyacapital.com

About Weo

Weo is a Miami-based conscientious deep-tech company generating impact by revolutionizing the way the world drinks water. With over 15 years of scientific research, their focus is improving the health and wellness of humans, animals, and plants, by enhancing the natural properties of water with their unique, eco-friendly, water calibration technology. Through its vision of Precision Water, Weo offers to provide biologically calibrated water to address any specific need – from healthy aging and exercise performance, to crop production and livestock agriculture – for daily use and throughout the journey of life. we-o.com

Contact: Gilles Bazan – CMO hello@we-o.com

Weo is a Miami-based conscientious deep-tech company generating impact by revolutionizing the way the world drinks water. With over 15 years of scientific research, their focus is improving the health and wellness of humans, animals, and plants, by enhancing the natural properties of water with their unique, eco-friendly, water calibration technology. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weo LLC