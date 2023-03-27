AmplifyMD Announces SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

Rigorous security audit certifies AmplifyMD as a trusted virtual care platform.

LOS GATOS, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmplifyMD, a national, next-gen virtual care platform that connects hospitals, health systems, and clinics with specialist physicians, is pleased to announce it has successfully completed a rigorous audit process covering security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy and has received a clean SOC 2 Type 2 attestation report.

AmplifyMD logo (PRNewswire)

Healthcare facilities and physician practices value AmplifyMD's platform for streamlined, highly secure virtual care. By achieving SOC 2 Type 2, AmplifyMD has demonstrated the company's ongoing dedication and adherence to the highest security standards. Considered the gold standard for data security, SOC 2 Type 2 is an extensive process that ensures a company is managing data securely and in a manner that protects the organization as well as the privacy of its customers.

"Getting our SOC 2 Type 2 certification is an important step for us," says Anand Nathan, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at AmplifyMD. "We have always ensured our platform's security, but having this verified by a third-party auditor further validates that we are doing all the right things to protect our hospital, provider, and patient data."

Sensiba San Filippo, LLP, a nationally recognized CPA firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, conducted the audit, verifying AmplifyMD's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 Type 2 Trust Service Criteria for security.

SOC 2 Type 2 is a significant achievement and reinforces AmplifyMD's commitment to data safety and integrity. Healthcare organizations and physicians interested in reviewing AmplifyMD's SOC reports or learning more about the company's security practices are encouraged to contact the company.

About AmplifyMD

AmplifyMD is a next-gen virtual care platform connecting hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities to a network of leading specialist providers. The company provides both the clinical team and the software to streamline and automate virtual care delivery and billing workflows and integrates seamlessly with hospitals' existing EHRs. For more information, visit amplifymd.com.

About SOC 2

SOC 2 is a component of the American Institute of CPAs' (AICPA)'s Service Organization Control reporting platform. SOC 2 reports assess and attest to an organization's controls per AICPA's 5 Trust Service Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 includes a technical audit and confirmation that comprehensive information security policies and procedures are documented and followed.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AmplifyMD