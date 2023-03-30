The Good Feet Store Partners with NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano

The Leading Retailer of Premium Arch Supports Teams Up with the Two-Time Cup Series Champion to Highlight the Importance of Foot Health for Athletes and Elevating Total Body Health

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Good Feet Store, market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports for every foot and lifestyle, today announced that it has entered a multi-year endorsement agreement with Joey Logano, the 2018 and 2022 NASCAR™ Cup Series champion.

The driver, affectionately nicknamed "Sliced Bread" by former NASCAR champion Randy LaJoie for his young talent and innate winning capabilities, joins a roster of exciting athlete partnerships recently signed by The Good Feet Store to help spread the word of the importance of foot health for total wellbeing. Logano was introduced to The Good Feet Store via Kim and Rick Sciacca, the CEO and President of Feet First Partners, respectively. The duo owns a network of The Good Feet Store franchises throughout Connecticut, Logano's home state, and is expanding in the broader Northeast corridor and beyond.

"Joey is a hometown hero here in Connecticut, and having the opportunity to consult him and address his pain points and his athletic needs was such a privilege," said Kim Sciacca. "However, we knew we were on to something special when we saw the positive way Joey reacted to the Good Feet Arch Supports. Joey is in the prime of his career and we thought to ourselves, here's an opportunity to help people understand that proper arch support can be a huge benefit not just for older people, but for everyone, even elite athletes like Joey."

In his 15 years of racing at NASCAR's top level, Logano has remained laser focused on gaining every possible edge to win. This includes an intense training regimen to ensure his body is in peak physical condition to effectively endure the thousands of miles of track he faces each season. While every NASCAR driver must work within the confines of his or her machine and team, Logano understands it's the small shifts in his diet, exercise and total physical health that is one of the differentiators separating the winners from everyone else.

"To be a champion in such a competitive arena, you need to identify every advantage you can," said Logano. "As an athlete, I'm constantly learning about my body and discovering new things that could give me an edge against the competition. After completing my personalized fitting at The Good Feet Store and wearing my personally fit Good Feet Arch Supports, I immediately felt more balanced. And after wearing them at length, I'm feeling the positive effects in my lower back and legs, as well. This isn't something I knew I needed, but now that I have my personalized Good Feet Arch Supports and see the difference they make, they're another powerful tool in my toolkit to help me win."

As a brand ambassador, Logano will help produce fresh new marketing content for The Good Feet Store, including television and radio commercials, social media content and digital marketing assets. In addition to this, the NASCAR champion will attend events on behalf of the brand and act as a core media spokesperson. He will also help spread the word of the latest The Good Feet Store locations as the brand expands its presence throughout the U.S.

"Welcoming Joey Logano to the Good Feet team is a surreal pleasure for me and my team," said Dean Austad, the Good Feet franchisee with more than 30 locations across the country, including Joey's home base in Charlotte, NC. "While Joey is from Connecticut originally, he lives here in Charlotte, NC now. Having his presence around to help spread the word of good foot health is going to be a game changer. We are looking forward to hosting him at events and engaging with a new group of consumers alongside Joey."

The Good Feet Store offers premium, personally fitted arch supports at more than 200 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers.

"The Good Feet Store can sometimes be perceived as a company focused entirely on helping people who are in pain, or who have had issues with their feet in the past," said Richard Moore, Good Feet's president and CEO. "Tapping into professional athletes like Joey Logano is an opportunity for us to educate the public that arch supports can help to address more than pain or misalignment only. In our experience, all manner of athletes should consider supplementing their training with the aid of Good Feet Arch Supports. Not only can people feel better because their bodies are better aligned, but they can also develop better habits to elevate their performance and accelerate their post-workout recovery. We are so excited to have Joey on board and wish him the best of luck defending his NASCAR championship title in the upcoming 2023 NASCAR season!"

In addition to his support on multiple initiatives in 2023, Logano is planning other consumer-facing activities in partnership with The Good Feet Store. For example, Good Feet will be exploring ways to partner with and support the Joey Logano Foundation, which was founded in 2013 and has invested over $5 million in organizations offering first and second chances to children and young adults during difficult times in their lives. To date, the foundation has impacted more than 250,000 children and young adults across the U.S. Those partnership details will be shared as plans are finalized. For more information on The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, please visit www.goodfeet.com.

About The Good Feet Store

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with more than 200 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers and are backed by a Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty. The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personalized fitting. To learn more about The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, and to see Good Feet Store reviews from actual customers, visit www.goodfeet.com .

About Joey Logano

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Joey Logano will compete in his 16th NCS season and his 11th year with Team Penske as the driver behind the wheel of the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang. The only active driver with multiple Cup Series Championships and a Daytona 500 win. Youngest driver in NASCAR's 75-year history to win a NCS race, NCS pole, Rookie of the Year award and reach 500 career starts. With accolades already worthy of first ballot Hall of Fame recognition, Logano re-signed a multi-year contract extension with Team Penske during the 2022 season and is positioned to accomplish much more on NASCAR's biggest stage for years to come. To learn more, visit www.joeylogano.com

About Joey Logano Foundation

The Joey Logano Foundation invests in organizations offering second chances to children and young adults during times of crisis and works to inspire others to live a life of generosity. Since 2013, the Joey Logano Foundation has invested over $5,000,000 in various organizations across the country to support children and young adults during difficult times in their lives, especially those in the foster care system. Together we have impacted 250,000+ children and young adults. To learn more, visit www.joeyloganofoundation.com

